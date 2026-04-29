Donald Trump was reportedly warned repeatedly not to offer McDonald's or any fast food to King Charles during the British monarch's recent visit to the United States.

The state visit this week, hosted by Trump at the White House, brought into focus a stark contrast between the two leaders' culinary preferences. Trump, 79, is known for his fondness for fast food, particularly McDonald's, which he has served at previous official events. However, King Charles, 77, accompanied by Queen Camilla, 78, has long been an advocate for organic and plant-based diets.

The source familiar with the visit's planning told Radar Online, "There was a clear directive behind the scenes that fast food should not feature in any part of the King's itinerary – it would be seen as entirely out of step with his values."

The same source added that Trump "was repeatedly told not to even jokingly offer it to Charles. The contrast between the president's personal tastes and the King's dietary principles is so pronounced that it required careful handling."

The source also noted, "Trump's love of fast food is well known, and in other contexts it has even been used as a symbol of his approachability, but in this setting advisers were keen to avoid anything that could be perceived as insensitive or discordant," per AOL.

King Charles has spent decades promoting organic agriculture and sustainable diets. He has also linked dietary habits to environmental concerns and has reduced his meat and dairy consumption as part of efforts to lower his carbon footprint. In a 2021 interview, Charles said, "For years I haven't eaten meat and fish two days a week and I don't eat dairy products one day a week."

During a 2007 visit to a diabetes center in Abu Dhabi, Charles famously asked a nutritionist, "Have you got anywhere with McDonald's? Have you tried getting it banned? That is the key." A spokesperson later clarified that the then-Prince of Wales was emphasizing balanced diets, especially for children.

Another source close to the monarch's visit highlighted the symbolic importance of food in diplomacy. "Food may seem like a minor detail, but it carries symbolic weight in diplomacy. In this case, it underscores two very different worldviews – one rooted in sustainability and environmental stewardship, the other in convenience and personal preference."

The source concluded, "Ensuring any menus are aligned with the King's principles was seen as essential to maintaining the tone of the visit, especially as he utterly detests the smell, taste and idea of fast food."

While King Charles maintains strict dietary standards, other members of the royal family have been more relaxed. Princess Diana was known for taking her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on occasional fast food outings during their childhood.