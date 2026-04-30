Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has drawn criticism after a behind-the-scenes dispute over the use of the word "royalty" during a promotional clip for "MasterChef Australia."

The 44-year-old made a guest appearance on the popular cooking show while her husband, Prince Harry, 41, engaged in separate events during their recent visit to Australia. During the show's teaser, judge Poh Ling Yeow referred to Markle by saying, "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this," a phrase that reportedly caused friction among Markle's team.

The source familiar with the production explained the situation to Radar Online, "There had been very clear and deliberate guidance issued ahead of filming that any references tying Meghan explicitly to royal status were to be avoided in promotional material. So when that line was delivered on camera, it appears to have taken her team by surprise, triggering immediate concern about how it might be interpreted once it reached a wider audience."

The source further elaborated on the Sussexes' broader strategy, "From the Sussexes' perspective, the issue wasn't simply the wording itself, but what it represents in a much bigger picture. There is an ongoing effort to shape a distinct identity for their 'brand' that isn't defined by royal associations, and moments like this risk reinforcing a narrative Meghan has been trying to recalibrate for some time."

Markle has remained silent on the issue, although she had previously shown interest in establishing herself independent of her royal titles, but without giving up the title "Duchess of Sussex." Reports suggest Markle was unaware of the royal reference at the time, as she was not on set when the comment was recorded.

The controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny surrounding the couple's recent visit to Australia, which combined charity and commercial activities. Critics have questioned whether the Sussexes blurred lines between public service and private enterprise and raised concerns about security costs covered by taxpayers.

Meghan Markle's Public Image and Perceived Diva Behavior Under Scrutiny

Another insider told AOL that Markle's public image remains unsettled, "Among critics, there is a growing belief that Meghan is attempting to step away from formal royal ties while still drawing on the visibility and cachet those connections provide. That dual positioning is inherently difficult to sustain, and incidents like this only intensify the spotlight rather than ease it."

The source continued: "It also reinforces a wider perception that her public identity is still in flux. To some observers, the messaging can feel inconsistent – as though the direction of her brand is still being defined in real time, rather than presenting a settled, coherent image."

Regarding Markle's demands about language used in light-entertainment settings, the insider remarked, "But her demands over what puns and language to use when introducing her on a light-entertainment TV show make her behavior become interpreted as even more diva than a diva."

This episode comes amid reports that Markle and Harry could not secure a meeting with Australian conservationist Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, due to his longstanding loyalties with other members of the royal family.

An insider explained about the Irwin family's decision, "The Irwins have built up strong, longstanding relationships with the royal family over many years, and they place a great deal of importance on maintaining that sense of respect and loyalty... Given that sensitivity, the decision not to proceed with a meeting was viewed as the most measured and appropriate response."