The lifestyle brand founded by Meghan Markle, called "As Ever," has come under criticism on social media platforms as it is alleged that the brand asked employees to sign NDAs regarding the locations of its jam factory facilities. This incident has received severe backlash on social media as people have accused Meghan of being misleading.

As per Shefinds, she is now living in Montecito, California, after stepping back from royal duties with Prince Harry. Markle has been developing her lifestyle brand, which started with jams and has since expanded to products like wine and bookmarks. The brand was promoted as offering products made near Markle's home, creating an intimate, homemade image.

However, royal biographer Tom Bowers told Express that the jams were not produced at Markle's residence as marketed. He explained his investigation into the matter: "I spent a lot of time and a lot of money trying to track down firstly, where the jam was made, and secondly, who produced the jars."

He added, "She is so careful about controlling the narrative that even the jam makers had to sign non-disclosure agreements [NDAs] to protect the secret of Meghan's jam."

The revelation led to swift criticism on social media platforms such as Reddit. Users expressed frustration over what they perceive as secrecy and dishonesty surrounding the brand.

One Reddit user wrote, "Everything she does is cloaked in mystery." Another added, "Meghan's obsession with secrecy and NDAs is all key to why she can't do certain things, or feels a victim when people point out the mistruths." An angry commenter bluntly stated, "She is such a fraud," while another speculated, "All the need for secrecy will contribute to her downfall."

The backlash reflects ongoing skepticism about Markle's lifestyle brand choices following her departure from royal life. Some find it unusual for Markle to pursue public product lines like jam and wine while reportedly seeking privacy.

Separately, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly divided over how publicly their children, Archie and Lilibet, should be shown online.

Meghan has continued sharing family moments on social media and through her lifestyle brand, while Harry prefers to keep their children out of the public eye due to privacy and safety concerns.

The disagreement has reportedly grown beyond occasional posts, with differing views on whether the children should be gradually introduced to public life or kept largely private.

Insiders cited by the report say the issue reflects a broader difference in how the couple views fame, privacy, and their children's future exposure.