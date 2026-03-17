Jordin Sparks is setting the record straight about what winners of American Idol actually receive—just days after Kelly Clarkson revealed she never got part of her prize.

Speaking on "TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" on March 16, Sparks, 36, addressed growing questions about whether winners truly receive the rewards promised on the show.

When asked directly if she got her winnings, Sparks gave a simple answer: she did.

"I got my car," she said with a shy smile, OK Magazine reported.

Her comment comes after Clarkson, 43, shared on her talk show that her Season 1 prize in 2002 was not what she expected.

Clarkson explained that the widely promoted "million-dollar prize" was not handed over as cash. Instead, she said it was structured as an investment in her career. She also revealed she was told she would receive a car—but never did.

"American Idol" Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks admitted the show gifted her a car just days after Kelly Clarkson revealed she never received hers. 🤭 🎥: NBC / "TODAY" pic.twitter.com/KlGvzE2RYK — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

Jordin Sparks Defends 'American Idol'

Sparks, however, gently defended the show while acknowledging that the early days may have been different. She pointed out that the first season likely faced challenges as producers figured things out.

"Look, I wasn't a part of Season 1. But the first season of anything is a little crazy," Sparks said.

According to People, she added a lighthearted message for Clarkson, saying she hopes the singer still gets what she was promised. "I hope they give her one now. Send her a Ford."

Clarkson's story sparked fresh interest in how prizes were handled across different seasons. She even compared her experience to Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken, who, according to her, received not just one car but two—one for himself and one for his mother.

While Clarkson missed out on that perk, other winners appear to have received theirs.

Carrie Underwood previously shared that she still owns the car she won after taking the title in 2005. She described it as a meaningful reminder of a life-changing moment, saying it makes her want to drive it more often because of its special place in her journey.