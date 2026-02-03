Kelly Clarkson is officially stepping away from daytime television. On Monday, the singer and TV host confirmed that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end after its current seventh season, bringing her long-running talk show to a close.

NBCUniversal announced that new episodes will continue airing through the fall as planned. After that, the show will wrap up for good. Clarkson shared the news herself, explaining that the decision comes down to family.

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," Clarkson said in a statement.

She shares two children with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at age 48 after a private battle with melanoma.

The choice was not an easy one. Clarkson thanked her team, the network, and viewers who supported the show since its start.

According to TMZ, she called the past seven years "amazing" and said she feels "forever grateful and honored" to have hosted the program.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" first premiered in September 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular daytime talk shows on TV.

It earned 24 Daytime Emmy Awards during its run, including four wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four personal wins for Clarkson as host.

Kelly Clarkson announces her daytime talk show is officially ending after the current seventh season. pic.twitter.com/0ZdRBnRBSY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2026

Kelly Clarkson Says 'This Isn't Goodbye'

The show averaged about 1.2 million same-day viewers and often ranked in the top three among syndicated daytime talk shows.

A big reason for its success was the opening segment known as "Kellyoke," where Clarkson performed cover songs from artists like Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Billie Eilish. The segment became a fan favorite and a major hit online, US Magazine reported.

NBCUniversal said clips from the show brought in more than 2 billion views across social media platforms this season alone.

While the talk show is ending, Clarkson made it clear she is not disappearing.

"This isn't goodbye," she said, adding that she will continue making music, performing live shows, and may return to "The Voice" from time to time. "You never know where I might show up next."

Clarkson has faced major personal changes in recent years. She took time away from the show near the end of Blackstock's illness to support her children.

Sources close to the singer previously shared that being present for her kids became her top priority.