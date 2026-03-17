Jane Fonda is speaking out against a major media merger, warning it could harm workers and influence news coverage—while also making a pointed joke about her past with Ted Turner.

During an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15, the 88-year-old actress criticized the reported deal involving Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery.

She said large mergers like this often lead to job losses and higher costs for the public.

"The mergers are going to be bad for workers," Fonda said, adding that many people could lose their jobs and consumers may end up paying more, US Magazine reported.

She also raised concerns about possible political influence, saying, "We're going to have political control over what we do."

Fonda connected her concerns to comments made by Pete Hegseth regarding the future of CNN. She suggested that powerful figures may want more control over media outlets.

"That's why Hegseth said, 'CNN can't come soon enough to be under the control of Paramount,'" she said, before adding a personal remark that drew attention. "I mean I slept with the guy who created CNN. I have a personal stake in it."

Jane Fonda on her “Block the Merger” pin, saying that she “slept with the guy” who created CNN and doesn’t want to see the network owned by Paramount.

pic.twitter.com/Txpll2ArHP — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 16, 2026

Jane Fonda Wears 'Block the Merger' Pin

Fonda was married to Turner, who founded CNN in 1980, from 1991 to 2001. Despite their divorce, she has continued to praise the network's early mission.

According to Yahoo, she said she was proud of CNN for being a trusted source that focused on reporting facts rather than taking sides.

"It didn't take positions, it reported the news," Fonda said, expressing concern about how changes in ownership could affect that approach. Wearing a pin that read "Block the Merger," she urged action, saying, "We have to stop."

While her comments focused on the Paramount deal, Fonda made it clear her concerns extend beyond just one transaction.

She said she believes most large media mergers can create problems for the industry, especially when companies feel pressure to meet political expectations.

Reports say Paramount has agreed to a massive deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, a move expected to reshape the entertainment landscape. The agreement is projected to close later this year if approved.

Despite her strong criticism, Fonda ended on a hopeful note. With a sigh, she said she believes change is still possible. "We're gonna win," she added.