Jennifer Lopez is reportedly seeking both a romantic connection and a career boost through a collaboration with Latin music star Bad Bunny.

As per RadarOnline, the 56-year-old entertainer, known for hits like Hustlers and Jenny From the Block, is said to be hopeful that aligning with the 32-year-old rapper will revitalize her popularity and career. This comes after Bad Bunny's widely praised performance at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

"She's very stressed about her popularity right now and is convinced cuddling up with Bad Bunny could give her the boost she needs," a source said.

Lopez recently showed public support for Bad Bunny ahead of his Super Bowl performance, posting on Instagram: "Sending you all the love, positivity, and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it."

The connection between Lopez and Bad Bunny is strengthened by their shared Puerto Rican heritage. An insider noted Lopez's pride in Bad Bunny's success, saying, "She feels like he's doing so much for her people because both her parents were born in Puerto Rico."

Despite her longstanding career, Lopez's recent projects have struggled, including disappointing sales of her latest album This Is Me... Now and a tour that had to be downsized from stadiums to smaller venues.

Sources also revealed that Lopez plans to host a party at her home, inviting Bad Bunny and his entourage to generate publicity around their partnership.

"He's a big fan of hers, so no doubt he'll say yes to whatever she wants. At first it will be to help with her career. But it's likely to be a lot more. He's a real ladies' man," the source added.

Why Jennifer Lopez Has Skipped the Oscars for Seven Years

Meanwhile, Lopez, known for making a striking impression on any red carpet, was notably absent from the 2026 Oscars ceremony, marking the seventh consecutive year she has skipped the event.

Lopez first appeared at the Academy Awards in 1997 and became a regular fixture through the late 1990s and 2000s. Over the years, she dazzled audiences in gowns by designers such as Badgley Mischka, Versace, Valentino, Zuhair Murad, and Elie Saab. One of her last memorable appearances was in 2019, when she wore a high-neck disco-ball Tom Ford gown while presenting the Best Production Design award alongside Chris Evans.

However, since that 2019 appearance, Lopez has not attended the Oscars. As per Harper's Bazaar, industry insiders attribute her absence to the 2020 snub of her film "Hustlers," which failed to secure any Oscar nominations despite widespread critical acclaim and strong buzz.

Lopez addressed the disappointment candidly during Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, saying, "I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles... and there was a lot of, 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar. It's going to happen; if she doesn't, you're crazy.' I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like, 'Ouch.' It was a little bit of a letdown."

The experience led Lopez to reassess her relationship with awards and external validation. "You realize you want people's validation," she said. "You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, 'No, you don't need that. You do this because you love it. I don't need this award to tell me I'm enough.'"