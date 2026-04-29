Tupac Shakur's stepbrother Maurice "Mopreme" Shakur has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the only person criminally charged in the rapper's 1996 murder, citing a Netflix documentary and newly surfaced grand jury records that suggest Sean "Diddy" Combs may have played a role in the killing.

Mopreme filed the complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of the Tupac Shakur estate, naming Duane "Keefe D" Davis as the primary defendant along with up to 100 unnamed co-conspirators listed as "John Does 1–100."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and asks the court to grant broad discovery powers to help unmask those still-unknown parties, according to Forbes.

It marks the second wrongful death action filed by the family, following a 1997 suit, and is framed as both a bid for damages and a legal tool to identify additional alleged conspirators.

The filing leans heavily on the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part series released on Dec. 2, 2025, and executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent.

Alleged Bounty on Tupac Shakur

In the documentary, high-ranking figures allege that Combs placed a $1 million bounty on both Tupac and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, with claims that Davis and his crew were hired to carry out the hit on the night of the Sept. 7, 1996, Las Vegas shooting.

The estate also points to grand jury transcripts from Davis' ongoing criminal case as additional evidence of a broader conspiracy beyond the four men inside the white Cadillac that night.

Davis, a former Compton gang leader, was arrested on September 29, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada, and has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since. He faces one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, along with a gang activity enhancement that could add decades to any sentence if he is convicted.

Prosecutors have cited Davis' own 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, as well as past police interviews, as incriminating evidence against him. His criminal trial has been pushed back multiple times due to the volume of discovery material and is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 10, 2026.

Davis has publicly acknowledged being in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled alongside the BMW carrying Tupac and Suge Knight, and has stated he passed a .40 caliber handgun to Orlando Anderson in the backseat, iheart reported.

His attorneys have argued that those past statements were made "for entertainment purposes" and that Davis has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Davis has given contradictory accounts of events over the years, at times claiming he was present during the shooting and at other times denying involvement.

Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025 on two prostitution-related charges after being acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking, has consistently and vehemently denied any connection to Tupac's murder.

His spokesperson called "The Reckoning" a "one-sided narrative led by a publicly admitted adversary," and dismissed several of the allegations raised in the documentary as either already addressed in court or fabricated. No charges have been filed against Combs in connection with the Tupac case.

Mopreme, who collaborated with Tupac in the hip-hop groups Outlawz and Thug Life during the 1990s, stated in the complaint that "there are individuals who were involved in Tup's murder who, for years, have not been held accountable for their crimes."

The lawsuit signals the estate will amend its filing once discovery reveals additional names. The family had previously hired high-profile attorney Alex Spiro — who also represents Elon Musk and Megan Thee Stallion — to investigate the Diddy-related allegations as far back as 2024, as per Tribune.