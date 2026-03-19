Blake Fielder-Civil has spoken publicly about the death of Amy Winehouse, saying he accepts partial responsibility while rejecting claims that he was solely to blame.

During a recent podcast interview, Fielder-Civil reflected on their past and the singer's struggles, nearly 15 years after her death in 2011 at age 27.

"I've never shirked from any responsibility," he said. "I've made my peace with [the fact that] I had a part to play."

Winehouse died from accidental alcohol poisoning, and her death shocked fans around the world. Her relationship with Fielder-Civil, whom she married in 2007 and divorced in 2009, was often linked to her well-known battles with addiction.

In the interview, Fielder-Civil pushed back against long-standing claims that he forced Winehouse into substance abuse.

"Do people think I forced Amy to do drugs? That's just not what happened," he said.

According to ENews, he explained that while they both struggled, Winehouse made her own choices. "Amy herself had agency... Amy did what she wanted to do," he added.

Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Blake Fielder-Civil Responds to Claim He's Responsible for Her Death https://t.co/GpZM9zevm8 — E! News (@enews) March 18, 2026

Blake Fielder-Civil Denies Daily Drug Role

Fielder-Civil admitted that during their relationship, he sometimes controlled how much drugs they used.

"I'd be saying, 'We don't need more than that. That's enough,'" he recalled. However, he stressed that he was not responsible for supplying drugs on a daily basis, especially during times when he was in prison, US Magazine reported.

He noted that some of Winehouse's most difficult periods happened while he was incarcerated, when others were present in her life.

"I'm not shirking responsibility, but the idea of daily facilitating? No, I wasn't the dealer," he said.

The former couple remained in contact even after their divorce and during his time in jail.

Fielder-Civil shared that they had discussed possibly reconnecting before her sudden death. He learned about her passing while behind bars, initially thinking the news was false. "It was my worst nightmare," he said, describing the moment he realized it was real.

Despite their troubled history, Fielder-Civil spoke about the deep bond they shared. He described their relationship as something few people understood and said their connection went beyond their struggles. "We were just young addicts at the time... it could happen to anyone," he explained.