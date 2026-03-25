JoJo Siwa is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes, revealing that their love story inspired her upcoming song, "Serendipity."

Speaking on the red carpet at the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" premiere on March 23, Siwa shared that her new track is deeply personal.

"The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love Christopher," she said, smiling as she talked about Hughes. The 22-year-old singer explained that the song's meaning comes from how their relationship began,The News reported.

"Well, our lives connecting and meeting are like serendipity. It's my favorite word, so I had to write a song about it," she added.

"Serendipity," which is set to release on April 7, follows her recent single "I'm Still Dancin." While fans have been excited for new music, Siwa made it clear that this track stands out because of its emotional connection to her real life.

JoJo Siwa Gushes About Boyfriend Chris Hughes: 'When It's Meant to Be, It Is' (Exclusive) https://t.co/pFRJFUOTMT — People (@people) March 24, 2026

Read more: JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Show PDA At Airport Following Breakup News

JoJo Siwa 'Head Over Heels' for Chris Hughes

She also shared what keeps their relationship strong. "I think that when it's meant to be, it is, and when it's meant to be, it'll be right," she said. Her words offered a simple but heartfelt look at how she views love.

Siwa and Hughes first met while appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother UK" in April 2025.

What started as a friendship quickly grew into something more after the show ended. By June 2025, Siwa confirmed that they were officially dating. Since then, the couple has not been shy about sharing their connection.

According to People, Siwa previously described their relationship as a "beautiful development" and said she is "head over heels" for Hughes, adding that the feeling is mutual.

Their bond has also sparked talk about the future. In past interviews, Siwa joked about the idea of getting engaged and even teased the possibility of proposing herself. Hughes, however, shared that he would prefer to be the one to take that step.

At the same event, Siwa also reflected on how "Hannah Montana" shaped her dreams as a child. She said the show played a big role in inspiring her to pursue a career in entertainment. "From the time I was 2 years old... I wanted to be Hannah Montana," she shared.