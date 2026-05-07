Savannah Guthrie unexpectedly left the live broadcast of Today on Wednesday, May 6, sparking concern among viewers as her family continues dealing with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The sudden exit happened about 90 minutes into the morning program. Co-anchor Craig Melvin briefly addressed the situation on air, telling viewers, "Savannah had to leave a little early. She'll be right back tomorrow, though."

No official reason was immediately given for Guthrie's departure. Representatives for the journalist and the show have not publicly shared further details. The moment quickly drew attention online because Guthrie only recently returned to the show after taking time away earlier this year during the ongoing search for her mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing in February after failing to attend a scheduled virtual church service from her home in Tucson, Arizona, US Magazine reported.

Investigators later said they believed Nancy may have been abducted. Authorities released security camera images that appeared to show a masked person near her home around the time she disappeared. Despite months of investigation, no suspect has been publicly identified.

Savannah Guthrie suddenly departed midway through the May 6 'Today' broadcast, with her co-anchor Craig Melvin telling viewers that she "had to leave a little early." https://t.co/wSrzKSVGU9 pic.twitter.com/CJaXlaTFXO — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2026

Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Update

Guthrie temporarily stepped away from television to join her siblings in Arizona as they searched for answers.

According to ENews, during that difficult period, she shared emotional messages online asking supporters to continue praying for her mother's safe return.

"We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity," Guthrie wrote in an earlier social media post. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom."

In a later interview with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb, Guthrie admitted she struggled with fears that her public profile may have made her family a target.

"I hope not. I mean, we still don't know," she said while discussing the uncertainty surrounding the case.

The investigation recently passed the 100-day mark. The Pima County Sheriff's Office said the case remains active and confirmed that investigators continue working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on DNA and video analysis connected to the disappearance.

Earlier this week, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed local officials initially delayed federal involvement in the case. However, the sheriff's office pushed back against those comments, saying coordination with federal agents began immediately after Nancy disappeared.