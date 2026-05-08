Nicole Kidman reportedly kept her distance from Hugh Jackman and his new partner, Sutton Foster, during the 2026 Met Gala, sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

According to a Stylecaster report, Jackman and Foster made their debut as a couple at the gala on May 4, but Kidman, who co-chaired the event, is said to have avoided interaction with them out of respect for Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

"Nicole is firmly Team Deb," an insider shared. "She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded, and Nicole isn't interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm."

According to sources, Kidman chose to steer clear to avoid drama but refused to "play happy families for the cameras."

Per People, Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in June 2025. Following their split, the couple reportedly agreed to alternate attending the Met Gala but broke that arrangement when Jackman appeared with Foster.

Read more: Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Begins Divorce Proceedings After Long Separation

Deborra-Lee Furness was reportedly devastated by Jackman and Foster's joint appearance at the event, as reported by New Idea, which had once been a significant night out for her and Jackman.

"They were regulars at the Met Gala and it was one of her favorite nights out," a source said. "It felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there side-by-side, just like Sutton is today, just four years ago."

While Deb is said to be moving on from what insiders describe as a "deeply hurtful betrayal," she had hoped Jackman would attend the gala alone.

"It adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh's so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories," the source added.

The situation has reportedly created awkwardness among many guests, who are still talking about the end of Jackman's decades-long marriage.

"Deb's 'betrayal' comment was not forgotten in Hollywood," another insider noted. "A lot of people close to her feel Hugh did her wrong, and Nicole is one of the friends who has stayed incredibly protective."

The Met Gala appearance marked a notable moment for all involved as they navigated the aftermath of a high-profile split in the public eye.

Read more: Hugh Jackman, Deborah-Lee Furness Reportedly Filing for Divorce in a Couple of Weeks as Lack of Prenup Becomes an Issue