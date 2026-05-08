Following King Charles III's recent visit to the United States, royal insiders say that trust between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains fractured, casting doubt on any potential reconciliation.

King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House last week, according to the Mirror.

The visit presented an opportunity for a reunion with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, who reside in California. However, sources say such a meeting is currently "impossible" due to fears that private discussions could be publicly disclosed by the Sussexes.

Duncan Larcombe, a former royal editor, told the publication that the royal family fears bombshells from Harry and Meghan if contact resumes.

"Charles is in an impossible position right now," Larcombe said. "He and Prince William cannot reach out to Harry without risking that Harry and Meghan might reveal personal details."

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Yahoo! Entertainment reported that the rift deepened after Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they alleged racism within the royal family and a lack of support for Meghan. Matters only deteriorated following the release of Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare", which contained explosive accounts of family strife and allegations aimed at Prince William.

Royal expert Richard Palmer noted the difficulty King Charles faces amid concerns about embarrassment from further disclosures. He explained that it was unlikely Sussexes expected a meeting during the state visit but believed Harry was closely watching the coverage.

Compounding tensions is President Trump's known opposition to Harry and Meghan. Trump has publicly criticized the couple multiple times and was reportedly never inclined to include them in the state visit events.

Both sides reportedly feel sadness over the ongoing estrangement. Palmer said, "When they attended the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, there was hope for improvement, but sadly things have not progressed."

Prince Harry lives in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 4. The divide between him and his father and brother remains a significant hurdle to any potential family reconciliation.

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