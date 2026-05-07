Vanessa Trump has been supporting golf star Tiger Woods while he undergoes a rehabilitation program abroad but has told him the relationship will end if he fails to make a sustained recovery.

A source told The Daily Mail that Trump, the former daughter‑in‑law of Donald Trump, has remained in almost daily contact with Woods, 50, during what may be as long as a 90‑day treatment period. The report said she has set clear expectations for his recovery.

The source said, "He gives her a day‑by‑day account of what he's doing. She asks questions. She has made it clear that she is only doing this once. This rehab has to take. It has to be successful."

The source added that Trump was not prepared to repeatedly help Woods through treatment. "She's not going to do this again and again. So she's really invested in his recovery," the source said.

Radar Online said signs appear positive, with Trump reporting that Woods sounds healthier and more upbeat while in treatment. The report quoted the source saying, "She says he is feeling more upbeat, positive; he sounds healthy. He's apologizing to all the people he hurt, which is part of the rehab."

Woods, a 15‑time major champion, was arrested March 27 in Palm Beach County after flipping his SUV while attempting to pass a truck and trailer at high speed on Jupiter Island, police reports show.

Authorities said two opioid painkillers were found in his pocket at the scene; he was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a May 5 court appearance.

Woods's legal team expressed confidence in their ability to avoid jail time and has been linked publicly with Trump for about 18 months. After his arrest, Trump posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption, "Love you," a show of support, as AOL reported.

The publication also reported that Woods plans to write a memoir about his struggles and recovery. The source said that the death of Woods's mother in 2025 had been a severe blow and was a factor in his recent troubles.

An insider shared, "One of Tiger's biggest issues is that he holds everything in. He's known for being intensely secretive. His mother is the only person he's ever really trusted, so her death [in 2025] hit him incredibly hard. It's a big reason he slid off the rails after that."

The source further described Woods as continuing to carry a ton of PTSD and regret from past personal scandals.