Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, drew a wave of criticism this week after posting photos and videos of her children on Instagram, prompting debate over whether the posts were genuine family moments or staged responses to public scrutiny.

According to a RadarOnline coverage, the 37-year-old posted the images and clips on May 6 with a caption celebrating the blessings hidden in ordinary days, describing moments from backstage outings, visits with family and daily Bible readings. She also included a throwback clip of Charlie Kirk preparing to eat at In-N-Out Burger and wrote that she and her children promise to make him a proud daddy, saying, "We love you endlessly."

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Erika Kirk has been in the public eye since her husband was fatally shot at a speaking engagement in Utah in 2025. In the months since, she has resumed public appearances and taken on new professional roles, moves that have generated both support and criticism online.

As per AOL, comments on the Instagram post quickly polarized, some users accused Kirk of using her children as props for clicks and staging posts to counter critics who claim she is not present with her kids. "Every single post feels more performative and manufactured than the last," one person wrote. Another commented, "Signal the 'see I spend time with my kids' post."

Other followers defended Kirk, several users praised the photos as precious and urged others to pray for her and her family daily. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and reality star Savannah Chrisley left public messages of support on the post.

Kirk has previously spoken about wanting more children after her husband's death. In a November appearance on 'The Megyn Kelly Show,' she said she had been praying to God that she was pregnant and discussed the couple's hopes to expand their family.

Representatives for Erika Kirk did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the public criticism.

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