Ryan Seacrest is addressing new concerns about his health after fans reacted to his noticeably slimmer appearance at a recent charity event in Los Angeles. The 51-year-old television personality sparked online discussion after posting photos from the 2026 Taste for a Cure fundraiser benefiting the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center.

Seacrest hosted the event for the third time and shared several pictures from the evening on Instagram, including photos with CBS president George Cheeks.

"Honored to have hosted for the third time at last night's Taste for a Cure Event benefiting life-sustaining research," Seacrest wrote alongside the photos. Soon after the images were posted, many followers filled the comments section with concern about the longtime Wheel of Fortune and American Idol host's appearance.

"Ryan, your fans are worried about your appearance," one follower commented. "You have lost your spark with the extensive weight loss."

According to PageSix, another fan wrote, "Love you Ryan but please gain some weight back," while others described him as looking "frail" and "scary."

At the same time, many supporters defended Seacrest and praised how he looked during the event. Some followers called him "amazing" and "beautiful," with one fan writing, "You look fabulous as always!"

Ryan Seacrest, 51, sparks concern at LA fundraiser after defending look https://t.co/9CeD73Wovg pic.twitter.com/lHWGAte5PR — Page Six (@PageSix) May 7, 2026

Ryan Seacrest Says He Feels Younger

A source close to Seacrest later pushed back against the speculation, telling reporters that the Emmy-winning host is "doing and looking fantastic" and that claims about his health are "false."

The insider also noted that Seacrest has remained extremely busy filming multiple television projects in Los Angeles while preparing for the live three-hour finale of "American Idol."

This is not the first time fans have questioned Seacrest's health. Similar comments surfaced in 2025 after social media users said he appeared "gaunt" in Instagram photos, Yahoo reported.

Earlier this year, viewers also claimed he looked and sounded different while hosting "Wheel of Fortune." Seacrest previously spoke about his changing appearance during a 2024 interview while discussing his health and fitness habits before turning 50.

"I'm doing everything I can to feel like I'm not 50," he said at the time. "Anything I can do to make myself feel 29 again."

The TV host explained that he had been exercising heavily, eating healthier meals and focusing on recovery routines, including cold plunges and steaming sessions.

Despite the ongoing chatter online, Seacrest has continued working at a fast pace across television, radio and live events.

In recent months, he has also joked publicly about his dating life following his split from longtime girlfriend Aubrey Paige in 2024.