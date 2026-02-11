Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse clad in eerily coordinated outfits on a day meant for serious legal negotiation regarding the case around their movie It Ends with Us, a court-ordered settlement conference intended to avert or shape the course of their high-stakes dispute ahead of a May trial.

The unusual sartorial symmetry played out like a visual punchline: Lively in an olive green suit paired with a bold hot-pink blouse and lime accents; Baldoni in slate-gray slacks, an olive overcoat and a blush-pink scarf. The similarity was striking enough that fashion outlets flagged it as an accidental matching moment rather than a coordinated choice, a whimsical contrast to the tension of federal litigation.

Or maybe, as some on the internet point out, they were channeling the proverbial olive branch.

A Legal War That Started Behind the Scenes

Their appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York came not as a photo op, It's part of a court-ordered settlement conference overseen by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. Such hearings are confidential and designed to push both sides toward resolution before a scheduled trial date, currently set for May 18, 2026. If settlement talks fail, the case will proceed to a full civil trial.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024 accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of the 2024 film It Ends With Us. She alleges that inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment led to reputational and financial harm, claiming approximately $161 million in damages. Baldoni has denied those allegations.

In a dramatic twist to the dispute, Baldoni originally filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others for defamation and extortion, but that counterclaim was dismissed by a judge in 2025 after he failed to revive it.

The Courtroom Fashion Irony

The outfits may have seemed irreverent, but even seasoned legal analysts note that settlement conferences are serious business. They allow opposing parties to flesh out potential compromises and explore vulnerabilities in their respective legal positions, without testimony being entered into the public record. Both sides have signaled willingness to negotiate, though neither has publicly discussed specific terms.

Yet onlookers and fashion editors alike couldn't help but notice the visual symmetry as Lively and Baldoni walked separate entrances into the courthouse. At a time when their dispute has drawn scrutiny from mainstream media, been tied up with unsealed texts involving other celebrities, and invited expert commentary on reputational damage, the color palette of olive greens and pinks injected an almost surreal note into an otherwise drab legal setting.

Stakes Beyond the Wardrobe

The clash between Lively and Baldoni has become one of Hollywood's unexpected legal sagas, showing less than flattering inner works of movie producing, as well as shocking texts and emails from Taylor Swift and Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds.

Unsealed filings have also included communications involving prominent figures and prompted waves of media coverage dissecting everything from production disputes on set to behind-the-scenes text messages and PR strategies.