When Justin Baldoni stepped out of a black SUV with his wife, Emily, outside a Manhattan federal courthouse this week, cameras caught more than just another celebrity court appearance. They captured a couple united.

When it was Blake Lively's turn, the internet immediately seized on a detail: she arrived alone.

Inside, they were set to meet with Justin Baldoni for a court-ordered settlement conference tied to her lawsuit stemming from the production of It Ends With Us, the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the project, has denied Lively's allegations of harassment and retaliation. The case is moving toward a potential May 2026 trial if settlement talks fail.

But online discourse quickly veered from legal arguments to optics.

Social media users noted that Baldoni and co defendant Jamey Heath (his partner) were with their wives. Also present at the courthouse was attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Baldoni, and who has publicly defended him against Lively's claims. Reynolds absence prompted speculation across platforms ranging from X to TikTok,

The question repeated across trending posts: Where is Ryan? A question punctuated by the fact that the actor, producer and businessman has been presented as a staunch supporter of Lively, not only during the legal drama, but while filming the movie,

That’s a striking contrast. The presence of Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath with their wives sends a strong message of solidarity and support, while Blake Lively arriving alone — with Ryan Reynolds absent — definitely stands out. In situations like this, public perception is… — @Odelora (@Odelora_) February 11, 2026

Blake Lively >> WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! pic.twitter.com/5Dy8uAGgcg — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) February 11, 2026

So no one came to support Blake lively today then? Girl where's your supportive Husband? Bestie? Or even you damn sister? 😬🤣🤣 #blakelively #justinbaldoni — Jo Bloggs (@Jo_bloggs2) February 11, 2026

The Background: Marriage, Movie and Legal Crossfire

Lively and Reynolds, married since 2012, have long cultivated a united public front. They have four children and frequently appear together at premieres and industry events. Reynolds was visibly supportive during the press tour for It Ends With Us, even participating in promotional appearances and interviews.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures and based on Hoover's novel, became a box office success but was soon overshadowed by behind-the-scenes controversy. In late 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment during filming. Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued for defamation, though parts of that countersuit were later dismissed in court filings.

Reynolds' name entered the legal arena when Baldoni's legal team alleged that the Deadpool star had attempted to influence aspects of the film's creative direction and supported Lively's complaints. Reynolds has not been accused of misconduct in the case. His involvement has been framed as spousal support and professional collaboration.

Still, the optics of this week's appearance fueled commentary.

Optics vs. Legal Strategy

Legal experts often note that spouses do not typically attend settlement conferences unless they are directly involved as parties to the case. These meetings are confidential and procedural, aimed at narrowing disputes and assessing possible resolutions. Emotional support is rarely the focus in a courtroom setting.

Yet the internet operates differently from legal norms.

Posts comparing the arrivals highlighted the contrast: Baldoni and his wife entering together, lawyers flanking him, while Lively walked in solo, composed and expressionless. Commentators framed the moment through competing narratives. Some viewed her solo arrival as a sign of strength and independence. Others questioned whether Reynolds' absence signaled internal strain, despite no evidence to support that claim.

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly addressed his absence.

Where is Ryan Reynolds? Ryan had Blake Lively face her so called harassers alone. I thought he was her representative during shooting and now he’s a no show. What a pathetic husband. — AthenaAsh (@theeashleyrenee) February 11, 2026

With all the public outrage, texts, emails, and such a loud support, why didn’t Ryan Reynolds stand beside Blake Lively in court today, especially if she was truly traumatized by the alleged harassment and wrongdoing?

🙄 — Bells&Whistles (@FizzyCuteness) February 11, 2026

Public Narrative vs. Private Reality

The tension between online perception and legal reality has become a hallmark of celebrity litigation. In this case, the alleged harassment and retaliation claims carry significant weight. Lively has described the experience as professionally and personally damaging. Baldoni has maintained his innocence and characterized the dispute as a misrepresentation of events.

The presence or absence of a spouse does not alter the facts under review in federal court. But in a social media ecosystem driven by symbolism, even wardrobe choices and body language become storylines.

For now, the settlement talks remain confidential. Whether the case resolves privately or proceeds to trial, one thing is clear: the courtroom is only one arena where this battle is unfolding. The other plays out in real time online, where every entrance, every absence and every photograph becomes part of a broader narrative.

And as the legal drama continues, so will the question echoing across timelines: where was Ryan Reynolds?