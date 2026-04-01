Rebel Wilson is celebrating her health journey while embracing her body as it is. The 46-year-old actress and soon-to-be mom of two shared a heartfelt message with fans on Instagram Stories on March 31, posting a photo of herself in a sports bra and shorts.

She candidly wrote, "I don't think I'll ever have a bikini body — that's just not me. But my body has carried me through this life and I am so grateful for it!"

Over the years, Wilson has shared moments of confidence in swimsuits, including selfies in 2021 and 2022. Yet, her focus has shifted from appearances to overall wellness.

"You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn't about that," she told sources in 2020, reflecting on her "year of health."

"It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person."

According to Parade, Wilson detailed the steps she's taking to stay active and healthy. "I'm trying to get in my daily steps, do a Pilates class once or twice a week, some strength training when I can, eat as healthy as I can," she shared.

She also admitted using medication for weight management, adding, "But let's face it I love sweets so I need those GLP's from time to time to give a little help."

Rebel Wilson Dons a Sports Bra To Say She ‘Doesn’t Think She’ll Ever Have a Bikini Body’ in GLP-1 Update https://t.co/QqCTRX4B5a — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) March 31, 2026

Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter

Motherhood has added another layer to her routine. Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, with wife Ramona Agruma via surrogate in November 2022, People reported.

Balancing parenting with fitness, she posted a sweet photo of herself and Royce, writing, "Being a working Mum, you just try your best! Shout out to everyone trying to be the healthiest versions of themselves while dealing with a LOT."

Wilson has been open about the challenges of maintaining weight and health, including fluctuations after becoming a mother.

In 2023, she told Daily Mail, "I did gain weight once I had my baby, because although I didn't give birth to her and I didn't need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle."

The actress has also experimented with FDA-approved weight-loss medication, noting its occasional use to support her goals.

Her focus, however, remains on sustainable habits. She encourages her followers to embrace multiple healthy routines, saying, "If you can get into a really good groove with all these healthy habits, it can be really great for your physical and mental health and that's really important."