Rebel Wilson is speaking out for the first time about her claim that the lead actress in her upcoming film "The Deb" was sexually harassed in a shower by one of the movie's producers - a revelation that has set off legal battles and conflicting statements from those involved.

On Channel Nine's 60 Minutes, the 45-year-old Wilson detailed an incident she believes actress Charlotte MacInnes reported to her. She said, "I felt that in my position as director I had to report that, and the moment I did, it started all the retaliation against me," according to the Daily Mail.

Wilson expanded on what she says MacInnes shared with her. She said, "Charlotte MacInnes came to me and said, 'Last night Amanda Ghost came to me and asked me to have a bath and shower with her and it made me feel really uncomfortable.'"

Wilson described the alleged complaint as follows: "One-hundred percent she told me that. She came to me and made what I inferred as a sexual harassment complaint."

However, both MacInnes and producer Amanda Ghost dispute Wilson's account. MacInnes said, "I never complained to Ms. Wilson or anyone else that Ms. Ghost 'made me feel uncomfortable' or caused me any trauma whatsoever."

As reported by India Today, Wilson also responded to allegations that she started or promoted an online smear campaign against Ghost when a number of anonymous websites popped up with disturbing claims. She said, "Obviously, I had zero to do with the websites. I don't even know how to create a website, I had nothing to do with what was on it."

She added, "It is categorically false to say I had anything to do with it."

Producers Ghost, Gregory Cameron and Vince Holden are suing Wilson for defamation, saying she made up the embezzlement and other misconduct claims. Wilson countersued, claiming sabotage and harassment on the set of "The Deb," which bowed at the Toronto Film Festival in 2024.

Court filings obtained by the Daily Mail show MacInnes reiterated that Wilson misrepresented their conversations. "Nothing that I told Wilson could reasonably have conveyed that I was reporting any misconduct, because there was no misconduct."

The controversy represents one of the most contentious behind-the-scenes battles in recent Australian filmmaking, where both sides have dug in with sharply opposing narratives as the lawsuits continue.