Actress Rebel Wilson has publicly accused billionaire Sir Len Blavatnik of backing multiple lawsuits against her, escalating an ongoing legal battle tied to her film "The Deb."

In a series of emotional Instagram posts, Wilson claimed the businessman chose to fund legal action instead of helping resolve issues she reported on set.

Wilson said she personally traveled to New York to seek Blavatnik's support regarding what she described as "struggles" with producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, TMZ reported.

She wrote that she "sincerely thought he would do something about it," but instead alleged he financed lawsuits against her across different countries. A source, however, disputed the number of lawsuits, saying there are three, not four.

The legal conflict began in 2024 when Wilson accused the producers of misusing $900,000 from the film's budget and claimed Ghost engaged in inappropriate behavior toward lead actress Charlotte MacInnes.

Those claims were strongly denied by sources close to Ghost. MacInnes has also publicly rejected the allegations and filed her own defamation lawsuit against Wilson in Australia.

‘Reckless’ Rebel Wilson is ‘her own worst enemy’ in her Hollywood wars https://t.co/DMClRwX9Mn pic.twitter.com/vXsB7Hep23 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2026

Rebel Wilson Stands Firm on Allegations

In response to Wilson's accusations, the producers filed a defamation case in Los Angeles. Wilson later countersued, repeating her claims.

Additionally, AI Film, the company behind "The Deb," launched a commercial case against Wilson's production company.

In her posts, Wilson defended her actions, saying, "There was dodgy behaviour on my movie set by UK producers and I reported it." She added that she believed speaking up would lead to "a better industry overall."

According to PageSix, Wilson also urged Blavatnik to stop supporting legal actions against her. "Maybe stop these ridiculous lawsuits and crisis PR attacks that is costing millions," she wrote.

The situation has grown more tense following reports of a crisis PR campaign allegedly linked to Wilson's team. Leaked audio suggested plans to damage Ghost's reputation, though Wilson denied any knowledge of such efforts.

Despite mounting criticism, Wilson says she will not back down. "I'm not scared and I won't be silenced," she stated, adding that she is prepared to testify in court if needed.

Sources close to the situation describe Wilson's recent statements as "reckless," suggesting frustration may be driving her public response.