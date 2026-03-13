Leaked audio has revealed that a crisis public relations team working for actress Rebel Wilson allegedly discussed plans to falsely accuse "The Deb" producer Amanda Ghost of operating as a "madame" who procured young women for wealthy and powerful men.

The recording, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, reportedly captures digital strategist Jed Wallace instructing entertainment publicist Melissa Nathan to make the unsubstantiated claims against Ghost, who co-produced Wilson's directorial debut film.

Wallace allegedly described the need for the accusations to be "really heavy and connected to something that heavy," rather than simple personal attacks. He also reportedly compared Ghost to Heidi Fleiss, who infamously ran a Hollywood prostitution ring in the early 1990s, according to EW News.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who was representing Wilson at the time and is also known for representing Justin Baldoni in his legal case against Blake Lively, was referenced during the recorded conversation.

Nathan and Wallace were also part of Baldoni's crisis PR team, which has been separately accused of running a smear campaign against Lively.

Ghost's attorney, Camille Vasquez, stated that they had long suspected Wilson was "the driving force" behind the smear campaign, despite the actress denying involvement in sworn legal testimony.

Court documents indicate that Camp Sugar, Wilson's production company, is credited as the creator of a document outlining the accusations that a now-deleted website would ultimately publish against Ghost, the Hollywood Reporter said.​

That website, titled "Amanda Ghost Is a Destroyer of Worlds," accused the producer of "reinventing herself as a theatrical producer alongside her husband while really procuring young women for the pleasure of the extremely wealthy."

Ghost's defamation lawsuit has also alleged that Camp Sugar referred to her as the "Indian Ghislaine Maxwell" in communications sent to the PR agency.

The legal battle between Wilson and Ghost dates back to July 2024, when Wilson publicly accused the producers of "The Deb" of inappropriate behavior toward lead actress Charlotte MacInnes and of embezzling funds from the film's budget.

Ghost and co-producers Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson, while MacInnes herself filed a declaration stating that Wilson had fabricated the accusations.

"The Deb," which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, is now set for a theatrical release in Australia on April 9 after multiple delays caused by the ongoing legal disputes, as per The Guardian.