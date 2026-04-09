Drew Barrymore became emotional while opening up about her body changes after having two C-sections, sharing a deeply personal moment on her daytime talk show.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 51-year-old actress fought back tears as she spoke about how motherhood and surgery have affected her confidence. The conversation came during a segment focused on clothing and self-image, where Barrymore connected with a viewer facing similar struggles.

"The other day I was walking down the street, and I've had two C-sections, and I'm so wrecked down there," she said.

According to People, she explained that certain clothes no longer feel comfortable, adding, "I can't wear a lot of different types of pants."

Barrymore shared a recent moment that made her feel especially self-conscious. "I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn't keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like 'I don't want anyone to see this,'" she admitted. Her voice cracked as she described the feeling, making it clear how deeply the changes have affected her.

Drew Barrymore teared up as she discussed her own insecurities about her body during a fashion segment on her talk show: 'I don't want anyone to see this.' https://t.co/xs13HFjoLL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 6, 2026

Read more: Drew Barrymore Once Forced Her Cheating Ex to Watch While She Had Drinks With His Mistress

Drew Barrymore Opens Up on Body Changes

The actress, who shares daughters Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, said her experience is something many parents can relate to.

"When you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes and you get older, things just aren't the same. I totally get it," she said.

Barrymore has often been open about her personal life on her show, and this moment was no different. She spoke honestly about how aging and motherhood have changed her body, choosing to be vulnerable in front of her audience rather than hide her feelings.

In a previous episode, she also discussed her experience with perimenopause, describing physical changes like bloating and emotional ups and downs, US Magazine reported.

At the time, she joked about feeling uncomfortable in her own body, showing her usual mix of humor and honesty.