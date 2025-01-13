Drew Barrymore recently shared a bold story of how she confronted an ex-boyfriend after discovering his infidelity. During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the actress revealed the unconventional way she sought revenge, ensuring he faced the consequences of his actions.

"I found out my ex-boyfriend was cheating on me. This was decades ago," Barrymore told her guest, SZA. "I took all of his stuff in my house and I put it all in his car and then I rolled his car down his driveway and left it there and just walked away."

But Barrymore didn't stop there. She had a second part to her plan that involved a face-to-face encounter. "Then I made the girl he was cheating on me with meet me for drinks with him sitting there," she explained. "I was like, 'You're gonna sit here and you're gonna listen to the two of us talk! So shut up and listen!' And then I drove him home and I looked at him and I go, 'Now get out.'"

While Barrymore chose not to reveal the name of the ex-boyfriend, she noted that their relationship has since evolved into a close friendship. "We were young and stupid!" she said. "I did dumb things too!"

SZA, clearly impressed, praised Barrymore's actions. "That wasn't stupid. That was fire. I'm inspired. I'm deeply inspired," she said. Barrymore humorously offered to teach SZA her "old tricks," but also emphasized the importance of forgiveness. "Later, I'm like, 'Listen, you know what, we were just kids. I made mistakes too. And we're human beings. And there was so much I loved about you. And can we be in each other's lives?'"

However, SZA admitted she wasn't fully on board with Barrymore's perspective. "Maybe in the future? Maybe after some time?" Barrymore asked, to which SZA quipped, "No it don't. Time passes, baby. Time passes!"

This isn't the first time Barrymore has shared stories of her dramatic breakups. In a May episode of her show, she revealed she once spray-painted a cheating boyfriend's car as a teenager, adding that when he confronted her, she denied being responsible.