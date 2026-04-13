Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault in a series of social media posts, and Perry's representative has denied the allegation and called it false.

Rose said the alleged incident happened at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne nearly two decades ago, when she was in her early 20s. In her posts, she said Perry saw her "resting" on her best friend's lap to avoid her, then bent down, pulled her underwear aside, and rubbed her genitals on Rose's face until Rose vomited.

Rose also said the encounter was not just a brief interaction or kiss, but an alleged sexual assault that happened while she was trying to avoid Perry. She later claimed she had previously described the event as a "funny little drunk story" because she did not know how else to handle it, and said Perry later agreed to help her with a U.S. visa, according to People.

Perry's team strongly rejected the accusation. In statements reported by The Los Angeles Times and CBC, the singer's representative said the allegations were "categorically false" and described them as "dangerous, reckless lies."

Perry's team also said Rose has a "well-documented history" of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, and that those claims have repeatedly been denied by the people named. Recent coverage repeated that point while noting Rose often airs disputes publicly on social platforms, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rose has been part of other public controversies before, including her fallout with Warner Bros. Television over "Batwoman." In 2021, she alleged unsafe working conditions and misconduct on set, while the studio said it did not bring her back after multiple complaints about workplace behavior.

Her history with Perry also predates this accusation. Coverage notes that Rose and Perry have clashed publicly before, including a 2017 feud tied to Perry's "Swish Swish" era.

Rose has also said she has no intention of filing a report over the alleged incident, according to coverage of her social media posts, as per the Independent.