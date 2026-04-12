Sydney Sweeney's baby-themed scene in the new "Euphoria" trailer has sparked backlash because viewers say it sexualizes childlike styling in a way that feels disturbing and unnecessary.

The clip shows Cassie Howard in infant-like clothing with a pacifier and pigtails, and it is tied to a season 3 storyline involving adult content creation.

The criticism is focused on two points: the imagery itself and the purpose it serves in the story. Supporters of the show say the moment is meant to underline Cassie's unstable self-image and her move into creating content for OnlyFans, while critics argue that the scene exists mainly for shock value, according to TMZ.

"Euphoria" premiered in 2019 and follows teenagers and young adults dealing with addiction, identity, relationships, trauma, sex, and violence.

Its principal cast has included Zendaya as Rue, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi, and, in earlier seasons, Angus Cloud as Fezco.

The series has had two seasons so far, and the second season ended with Rue sober after a chaotic stretch, Jules and Rue sharing an emotional conversation, and Lexi's play changing several relationships. Season 3 takes place five years after that finale, which is why the characters are now being written as adults rather than high school students, the BBC reported.

The show has also faced repeated controversy beyond this scene. Critics have objected to its graphic sexual content, nudity, and what they see as glamorized drug use, while behind-the-scenes reporting has highlighted on-set tensions and cast changes, including Barbie Ferreira's exit after season 2.

There has also been public discussion about rumored tension between Sweeney and Zendaya, although those claims have not been confirmed in the sources reviewed. Separate criticism has continued to focus on creator Sam Levinson for using highly sexualized imagery and pushing the series toward extreme subject matter, as per the Independent.