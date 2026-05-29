The Willis family still experiences many problems since the deterioration in Bruce Willis' health caused by FTD, diagnosed after he suffered aphasia in 2022, continues. The condition not only affects his language skills and physical capabilities but also leads to certain changes in his personality, which is why his family suffers from his illness.

In 2025, Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, had to find another house for him – a single-story house where he will get round-the-clock assistance. This decision affected family relations, especially those between Bruce's children and him, per Atlanta Black Star.

Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter from Bruce's marriage to Demi Moore, recently spoke about their visits on Maeve Reilly's "The Inside Edit" podcast. She cherishes the time she spends with her father and expressed gratitude that her 3-year-old daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, Bruce's only grandchild, has met him. However, her siblings Scout and Tallulah Willis, who do not yet have children, may not have the same opportunity in the future.

"Even though our time together is different now, I'm so grateful still that I have this time," Rumer said. She described their moments as filled with sweetness, revealing a softer side of Bruce rarely seen by the public. "He's always been this kind of macho dude, but there's a tenderness there," she added.

Rumer praised her family for coming together during this tough period, acknowledging that while they don't handle everything perfectly, they strive to maintain connection and support through unprecedented circumstances.

Fans have shown widespread support for the family. Comments on social media include messages such as "My heart goes out to your family" and "So glad he has such a loving family around him."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters: Rumer, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. With Emma Heming Willis, Bruce has two younger daughters, Mabel Ray, 14, and Evelyn Penn, 12.

Despite the difficulties, Demi Moore remains involved with weekly check-ins to support Bruce. Emma Heming Willis has faced criticism for her public appearances amid the crisis but defends her role as an advocate for caregivers and manager of Bruce's care. During a recent interview with Today, Emma stressed that it was crucial for caregivers to reach out for help and look after themselves in order to give better care.

There have been dramatic changes in the health status of Bruce. He cannot speak anymore because of the disease. Emma mentioned that even though Bruce does not know about his sickness completely, he is still well-loved.