Angelina Jolie has not been romantically involved since her divorce from Brad Pitt, sources tell the publication, as she dedicates herself to raising her six children and advancing her career.

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that Jolie "has been extremely busy and focused for the past few years. Dating hasn't been important to her. She hasn't had a boyfriend."

The source added, "She's pretty much been a single mom since the divorce, so this is where most of her focus has been," per Yahoo!. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

On her role as a mother, the source said, "She loves being a mom and always wants to make sure that everyone thrives. She seems to be doing great."

Jolie has also been concentrating on her professional projects. Her latest film, Couture, premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September. A TIME France interview in December revealed Jolie described the movie as "a very personal story for me," portraying a filmmaker navigating divorce while receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

The film's cast includes Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, and Finnegan Oldfield. PEOPLE notes that Couture is a reflection of Jolie's own life experiences, including her mother's passing from breast and ovarian cancer in 2007 and her preventive double mastectomy in 2013.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jolie's Los Angeles home was listed for sale after renovations, signaling her intent to relocate. The source said Jolie "never wanted to live in L.A. full time but had to due to her custody agreement with Pitt," adding that she "plans to relocate as soon as" her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 on July 12, 2026.

Following Couture, Jolie is set to star in an adaptation of the novel Anxious People. A U.S. release date for Couture has not yet been announced.

Jolie's focus on motherhood and her career underscores a period of personal and professional growth, as she navigates life after her high-profile divorce from Pitt.

