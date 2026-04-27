Angelina Jolie is being accused of intentionally dragging out the ongoing legal dispute with former husband Brad Pitt over their jointly owned Château Miraval winery in France.

Per RadarOnline, the 50-year-old actress and humanitarian is involved in a prolonged lawsuit initiated by Pitt in 2022, centering on Jolie's sale of her share of the winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. Pitt contends the sale violated prior agreements between them.

In recent court filings, Jolie proposed a trial date in September 2027, resisting Pitt's request to move the case forward to April 2027.

The source explained the perception around Jolie's approach, "There is a feeling among those watching this closely that Angelina's current approach leans more toward stretching out the process than actively working toward any meaningful resolution – and for people familiar with how these disputes have unfolded, it is not entirely unexpected."

The source added, "It creates an impression that progress is being dragged out by Angeline rather than encouraged in terms of progressing things, and it appears she's doing it just so she can stay tied to Brad."

Another insider noted a shift in the nature of the dispute, "Increasingly, there is a belief within Brad's circle that the dispute has moved beyond the practical matter of the winery itself. The sense is that prolonging the case keeps a formal connection between them in place, and that is why it continues to be extended. From their perspective, it feels less like a legal necessity and more like something being drawn out deliberately."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Ongoing Legal Dispute: Frustration and Tensions Escalate

Brad Pitt, known for his roles in "Fight Club" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", has expressed frustration over the drawn-out litigation. The source close to Pitt said, "There is a clear and growing frustration on Brad's side about how prolonged this process has become. From his perspective, what should have been resolved far sooner has instead turned into an extended legal standoff, and he is keen to bring it to a close rather than remain caught up in ongoing and repetitive litigation, per AOL."

Pitt has emphasized that the ongoing dispute has deprived him of "the quiet enjoyment of his home in France." He also raised concerns about key witnesses aging or passing away, which could affect the case.

Jolie has pushed back against claims that delaying the trial would negatively impact the case. According to court documents, she argued Pitt failed to demonstrate how the timeline affected his use of the property or presented scheduling conflicts due to religious observance.

The source close to Jolie said, "From her point of view, the priority is making sure every aspect of the case is addressed thoroughly and with the appropriate level of care. She does not see a modest extension to the timeline as altering the core arguments in any meaningful way, but rather as allowing the process to unfold in a way that is fair and properly considered."

The couple, who met on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2005 and divorced in December 2024 after separating in 2016, share six children aged between 17 and 24. Sources indicate their ongoing legal battles have a personal impact beyond the business dispute.

The source familiar with their family said, "There is a widespread feeling among those close to the situation that this ongoing dispute continues to loom heavily over their lives, even years after the relationship itself came to an end, with its impact still being felt across both their personal and family spheres."