Meghan Markle is reportedly focusing on solo public appearances as speculation grows over tensions in her marriage to Prince Harry, according to sources cited in entertainment reports this week.

In mid-May, Markle attended an event in Geneva without her husband, a decision insiders described as intentional. Sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that Markle wanted to ensure attention remained on her work rather than the couple's public relationship dynamics.

"This was Meghan's moment," one source said. "She knew the second Harry walked into the room, the conversation would shift away from her."

Stylecaster reported that another insider added that Markle preferred to appear alone to avoid renewed focus on royal family controversies. "Whenever Harry appears beside her, everything becomes about royal drama and family feuds," the source said. "Meghan wanted the spotlight on her work."

The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now reside in California, have faced repeated media scrutiny over the state of their marriage. While neither Meghan nor Harry has publicly addressed the latest claims, reports continue to suggest a strain behind closed doors.

On a recent episode of "The Nerve" podcast with Maureen Callahan, commentator Rob Shuter alleged the couple may now be "living separate lives," citing differences in personal and professional priorities.

"She has her friends, he has his friends, they are pretty much living separate lives," Shuter said. "They don't share anything in common."

Shuter also claimed the couple's once-aligned business ventures have cooled, contributing to further distance between them. "Their interests were never aligned," he said, noting the end of several media partnerships.

RadarOnline reported last week that Harry has become increasingly focused on managing the couple's spending, while Markle remains optimistic about future business opportunities.

"Harry has been sitting down with advisors, going through the numbers in detail," one source said. "He's alarmed by just how expensive their lives in California have become."

Markle, meanwhile, is said to believe that major success is still within reach. "In her mind, they're still one breakthrough project away from becoming a global powerhouse," another insider said.

Despite ongoing speculation, sources close to the couple insist no formal separation has been announced. However, concerns about the stability of their marriage continue to circulate, with some insiders warning that the tension is getting worse.

Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and have since pursued independent media, philanthropic, and business ventures.