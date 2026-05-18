Kristen Stewart drew major attention at the Cannes Film Festival after appearing in a daring sheer outfit that appeared to challenge the event's strict dress code on May 16.

The 36-year-old actress attended the "Full Phil" photocall wearing a Chanel look that included a sheer, tweed-inspired top with a plunging neckline. She went braless under the blouse, pairing it with a gray sheer skirt layered over short bottoms, InStyle reported.

The outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the festival.

Cannes has clear rules about what guests can and cannot wear. According to the official festival guidelines, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival."

The rules also ban oversized outfits with long trains that can disrupt movement and seating inside venues. Staff are allowed to block entry for guests who do not follow the dress code.

Even with those restrictions, Stewart appeared to push boundaries while still wearing a high-fashion Chanel ensemble. Her outfit used layering in a way that created a sheer effect while still technically keeping coverage. She completed the look with silver jewelry, including a star-shaped ring, and black-and-white sneakers instead of heels.

Kristen Stewart is the Cannes Film Festival’s biggest rule breaker https://t.co/PX23g91xxa pic.twitter.com/1Se9yE5V9k — New York Post (@nypost) May 18, 2026

Kristen Stewart Breaks Cannes Fashion Expectations

Later that day, Stewart appeared again in another Chanel outfit that continued her bold style choices. The red-and-black dress featured crochet details and showed parts of her black undergarments. She also wore sneakers, another choice that went against Cannes' usual expectation of elegant footwear.

According to US Magazine, her beauty look was polished and simple, with glowing skin, soft brown eye makeup, and red lips. Her short brunette hair was styled in an updo, giving a clean finish that balanced the daring outfit.

Stewart has long been known for challenging red carpet expectations. In past years, she openly criticized strict shoe rules at Cannes, once saying that it is unfair to require women to wear heels if men are not held to the same standard.