Camille Grammer is speaking out about her painful split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, revealing new details about how their relationship broke down and why they still have little contact more than a decade after their divorce.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on the "Humble Brag" podcast that Kelsey once sent her a blunt message after she asked if he felt any regret following their separation in 2010.

According to Page Six, the couple had been married for 13 years before ending their relationship.

"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" Camille said during the interview. She explained that the message was deeply painful because she still loved him at the time and believed their marriage had strong years filled with good memories.

Camille Grammer exposes ‘very harsh’ text ex Kelsey sent her after nasty split https://t.co/sM7nvkco2A — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) May 18, 2026

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Camille Grammer Details Painful Divorce

Camille said the breakup was not just emotional but also overwhelming because of public attention and criticism. She described feeling like she was constantly under attack while the divorce was being discussed in the media and on reality television.

"I couldn't come up for air," she said, explaining how intense the situation felt during that period. She also said she has not spoken directly to Kelsey in 14 years.

Although they share two children, Mason and Jude, Camille explained that they do not co-parent in the traditional sense and instead use what she called "parallel parenting," where communication is minimal, Yahoo reported.

During the podcast, Camille recalled feeling isolated as public backlash grew during the divorce. She said she once asked Kelsey to stop people around him from spreading negative stories about her, claiming it made the situation even harder to handle emotionally.

"I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle," she said, comparing the experience to being "thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft."

The divorce between Camille and Kelsey Grammer was finalized in 2011 after he began a relationship with Kayte Walsh, whom he later married. Kelsey has previously said he met Walsh while still married to Camille.