Vice President JD Vance delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2026 graduation ceremony on May 28, commissioning more than 900 new officers into the Air Force and Space Force. During the ceremony, Vance addressed the future of warfare, artificial intelligence, and military leadership, though one lighthearted remark about not being booed later generated discussion online.

Speaking at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Vance opened his address by acknowledging a trend he had noticed at other graduation ceremonies — commencement speakers being booed by audiences when discussing artificial intelligence and its impact on the workforce.

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"You know, this is the only commencement speech that I'm giving this year, and so I've watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where this or that corporate leader will discuss artificial intelligence, AI, and be met with literal boos," Vance said. "Now, you can't boo me. I'm the vice president of the United States."

The remark drew laughter from the audience. Beyond the quip, Vance used the speech to address what he called a defining challenge facing the new officers: the rapid evolution of warfare and technology. He told graduates they were entering "a new era of warfare," where AI-powered systems were advancing faster than military institutions had historically been prepared to handle. At the same time, he cautioned against allowing machines to take over life-and-death decisions on the battlefield.

"If the warfare of the future is to live up to the moral values of our ancestors, decisions over life and death must be made by humans and not machines," Vance told the assembled graduates.

He also praised the Class of 2026 specifically, noting they had achieved the highest average GPA of any graduating class in 20 years and the best physical fitness scores in more than a decade.

The reaction on social media to the "no booing" remark was divided. On Instagram, where the Vice President's office shared a clip of the moment, some commenters were critical. "If you have to say it, then you don't command respect through leadership," wrote one user. "Respect is earned, not forced," added another. Others viewed the comment as straightforward self-deprecating humor from a politician who had just watched corporate executives receive the same treatment at similar events.

While online reactions to the joke remained divided, the broader focus of Vance's address was the challenge facing a new generation of military officers as artificial intelligence reshapes modern warfare. The ceremony concluded with a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds.