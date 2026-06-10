Michelle Williams is speaking out to clear up long-running rumors about Destiny's Child's viral 2001 interview, where fans believed the group may have been under the influence.

On the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast on June 9, the singer said the moment was misunderstood and explained that she, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland were simply exhausted from a busy schedule, not using any substances.

She told host Keke Palmer, "There is one interview where we did and people think we're high," adding, "I promise y'all Mathew and Tina Knowles was not playing that. We were not under the influence of any substance."

She stressed that the rumors have followed them for years, but the group was never involved with drugs during the sit-down. According to People, Williams said the group was running on very little rest when they did the interview.

"We were really tired. I promise you, there were no edibles," she said, explaining it was pure jet lag that made them appear loopy.

Michelle Williams: Destiny's Child Viral Clip Was Jet Lag

Williams added, "It was literally jet lag. We were delusional... Media training is great, but when you're tired or you're feeling disrespected, you can't hide it."

She said exhaustion, not substances, shaped their behavior during the press appearance, TMZ reported. The interview, which has resurfaced online many times, shows the trio answering lighthearted questions while appearing giggly and unfocused.

In one moment, Beyoncé said she would be a whale because she had loved whales since childhood. Kelly Rowland chose a bird "because they can fly," while Williams eventually picked a black panther and acted out its movements, saying, "When they step, they step better than I do. When I walk out of here, I'm gonna step like a black panther."

Since Destiny's Child split in 2005, the members have stayed close and reunited several times for performances and special moments tied to Beyoncé's recent projects.

In February, Kelly Rowland shared that they also gathered for a dinner celebrating Williams' Grammy nomination, describing the evening as full of laughter, warmth, and sisterhood shared between longtime friends.