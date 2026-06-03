Sean "Diddy" Combs, the prominent music mogul currently serving a prison sentence, faces fresh sexual assault allegations that could derail his hopes for early release and potentially extend his time behind bars.

The new claims, reported by TMZ, come from publicist Jonathan Hay. Hay alleges that in September 2020, while collaborating on a Biggie Smalls remix with Biggie's son CJ Wallace, he was involved in an inappropriate encounter with Diddy. According to Hay, Diddy used one of Biggie's shirts during the incident and made sexually suggestive remarks before throwing the shirt in his direction.

Hay further alleges a second incident in March 2021 in Los Angeles. He claims that Diddy accused him of being a "snitch" and forced him into another unwanted act while they were alone.

According to Atlanta Black Star coverage, Hay did not file an official police report until September 2025 in Largo, Florida. The case was subsequently transferred to Los Angeles, where the alleged incidents occurred. Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Venusse Dunn confirmed that detectives have submitted their findings to the D.A.'s office, where the case is under review.

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Clash With Prosecutors Over 'Freak-Offs' in Appeal Fight

Diddy's representatives have yet to respond to the latest allegations.

Social media reactions have been mixed, some of them were frustrated with the news, as the singer is already in prison, wondering why people keep focusing on him while there are other political issues happening around.

Wow, we are all after Diddy to serve more time while we have worse running our country! WTF, makes no sense. I’m off the finger pointing, give him more time, bandwagon. — Virginia Summers (@TorrezSummers) June 2, 2026

There were some who claimed the news to be public relations gimmicks associated with the viral videos. But there were those who agreed to have an inquiry done as they demanded for justice and imprisonment if the accusations were proven to be true.

Diddy is now serving 50 months in prison, specifically in FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, following his arrest back in 2024. He has had multiple reductions of his jail time, the latest of which happened in March 2026, as the singer was granted early release after participating in a rehabilitation program for six weeks.

Read more: Diddy's Defense in Jeopardy: Scandalous New Evidence Emerges After Failed Attempt to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit