Kim Kardashian Waist Training: 7 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy In to the Trend [VIDEO]

In 2017, with the help of Khloe and Kim Kardashian, women all over the nation have begun the latest body shaping craze: waist training.

These Fashion Bloggers Perfected Kim & Kanye's Couple-Style

Ladies looking to trim their figure seem to have said "goodbye" to spanks and "hello" waist training. About two years ago, video models began posting how they keep their coveted figures in the proportion that they like, and the "waist training" took off.

Simply put, waist training is wearing latex for up to 4 hours at a time to literally teach your waist to shrink. Also, it is slightly similar to wearing a corset, but doing it with the intention of making your waist smaller without any help to keep it in place. This should not be confused with the tad more extreme Corset-Fetish-lifestyle that Kelly Lee Dekay has, but the concept is awfully similar.

Watch Wendy Williams Eat Crow Because She Bet Against Kim and Kanye

While many companies, like the one Kim K. recently endorsed called "What a Waist," are sprouting up all over the country, the concept of training your waistline has been around for years-since the 1800's to be exact-but if you are going to try it, there are a few things you should know.

1. Waist training can be painful the first time you do it.

One woman at NY Mag described her first experience wearing a waist trainer in depth for five days to see what the fuss was about. She said, "My breathing is slightly impaired, but I can still breathe; I just have to take short, staccato breaths. I try to drink coffee, and it's very difficult."

2. Depending on how long you wear it, it could possibly damage your organs.

Though the picture below from BlackDoctor.org is extremely frightening, the example is of an extreme case. Still, when you train your waist, your organs will move and be altered to fit the shaper you wear. While some have not experienced much damage internally, doctors like Nicole Florence, MD do warn of potential risks. Earlier this year, she told EBONY, "It can restrict your lungs, which can cause lung infections and other lung problems, as well as restrict your bowels, which can cause constipation. It can also cause bruising and rib pain."

3. It doesn't work overnight.

In order to achieve the coveted hourglass figure, many women sleep in it, eat in it, work in it and even shop in it for months at a time. It's not a comfortable task but if you want to do it, be ready to do it for the long haul.

4. But it does (in most cases) work.

These women on Instagram have shown their results. Over time, this is what they claim happened.

Facebook Error

.

5. Waist shapers can be expensive.

Depending on where you go, the shapers can be upwards of $130.00. But, if it is something you plan to wear everyday, a quality one is a good investment.

6. It won't make you lose any weight.

According to EBONY's conversation with Dr. Sharma, "All you're doing is compressing your stomach and pushing the fat around instead of getting rid of it. It's a very temporary thing."

7. Listen to your body and don't overdo it.

It should come as a warning to you that doctors do not necessarily approve of this method. Be careful lifting, working out or doing too many things in your corset/waist trainer. If your body is in pain, take it off.

How many of you waist train like the Kardashians?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles