La Asociación de Críticos de Televisión (CCA) reveló a los nominados en la categoría de televisión para la trigésima edición de los Critics Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo el domingo 12 de enero de 2025 en el Barker Hangar en Los Ángeles, con los actores mexicanos Eugenio Derbez, Gael García Bernal y Diego Luna incluidos en la lista.

Liderando las nominaciones está la serie ganadora del Emmy de FX, 'Shōgun', que obtuvo seis menciones, incluida la de Mejor Serie de Drama. El productor y actor Hiroyuki Sanada está nominado como Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama, mientras que Anna Sawai y Moeka Hoshi recibieron nominaciones como Mejor Actriz y Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama, respectivamente.

Otras series con múltiples nominaciones incluyen 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC), 'Hacks' (HBO), 'The Diplomat' (Netflix) y 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX), todas reconocidas previamente por la CCA. Series nuevas como 'Disclaimer' (Apple), 'The Penguin' (HBO) y 'English Teacher' (Amazon) también tuvieron una destacada participación, reflejando la diversidad del panorama televisivo actual.

Notablemente, el talento latino está bien representado entre los nominados. 'Only Murders in the Building' de Selena Gomez está nominada, al igual que 'Acapulco' de Derbez y 'La Máquina' de García Bernal y Luna.

Brian Jordan Alvarez está nominado como Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia por 'English Teacher' y Harvey Guillén como Mejor Actor Secundario en una Serie de Comedia por su trabajo en 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX). Liza Colón-Zayas compite en la categoría femenina equivalente por 'The Bear'. Este año ganó el Emmy por ese papel.

¿Cuándo son los Critics Choice Awards de 2025?

La trigésima edición de los Critics Choice Awards será presentada por la comediante Chelsea Handler por tercer año consecutivo. La ceremonia será transmitida en vivo por E! de 7 a 10 p.m. ET/PT el domingo 12 de enero y estará disponible para streaming al día siguiente en Peacock. Un programa especial de una hora en la alfombra roja precederá el evento, comenzando a las 6 p.m. ET/PT.

La CCA anunciará las nominaciones en la categoría de cine el jueves 12 de diciembre de 2024, completando la lista de homenajeados para esta edición. A medida que avanza la temporada de premios, los Critics Choice Awards continúan siendo un barómetro importante para el reconocimiento de la industria, celebrando la excelencia tanto en televisión como en cine.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock)

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'Evil' (Paramount+)

'Industry' (HBO | Max)

'Interview with the Vampire' (AMC)

'The Old Man' (FX)

'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges – 'The Old Man' (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – 'Doctor Who' (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – 'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

Antony Starr – 'The Boys' (Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe – 'Outlander' (Starz)

Kathy Bates – 'Matlock' (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – 'Found' (NBC)

Keira Knightley – 'Black Doves' (Netflix)

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – 'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano – 'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

Michael Emerson – 'Evil' (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – 'Found' (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – 'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – 'The Old Man' (FX)

Sam Reid – 'Interview with the Vampire' (AMC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Moeka Hoshi – 'Shōgun' (FX / Hulu)

Allison Janney – 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – 'Special Ops: Lioness' (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – 'Matlock' (CBS)

Anna Sawai – 'Pachinko' (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – 'Bad Sisters' (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

'English Teacher' (FX)

'Hacks' (HBO | Max)

'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Somebody Somewhere' (HBO | Max)

'St. Denis Medical' (NBC)

'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Brian Jordan Alvarez – 'English Teacher' (FX)

Adam Brody – 'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – 'St. Denis Medical' (NBC)

Steve Martin – 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Martin Short – 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell – 'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Bridget Everett – 'Somebody Somewhere' (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – 'Hacks' (HBO | Max)

Kristen Wiig – 'Palm Royale' (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paul W. Downs – 'Hacks' (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – 'Ghosts' (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – 'Ghosts' (CBS)

Michael Urie – 'Shrinking' (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas – 'The Bear' (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – 'Hacks' (HBO | Max)

Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – 'English Teacher' (FX)

Patti LuPone – 'Agatha All Along' (Disney+)

Annie Potts – 'Young Sheldon' (CBS)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix) (Nava Mau)

'Disclaimer' (Apple TV+)

'Masters of the Air' (Apple TV+)

'Mr Bates vs the Post Office' (PBS)

'The Penguin' (HBO | Max)

'Ripley' (Netflix)

'True Detective: Night Country' (HBO | Max) (Issa López)

'We Were the Lucky Ones' (Hulu)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

'The Great Lillian Hall' (HBO | Max)

'It's What's Inside' (Netflix)

'Música' (Prime Video)

'Out of My Mind' (Disney+)

'Rebel Ridge' (Netflix)

'V/H/S/Beyond' (Shudder)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Colin Farrell – 'The Penguin' (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd – 'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' (FX)

Kevin Kline – 'Disclaimer' (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – 'A Gentleman in Moscow' (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – 'Ripley' (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett – 'Disclaimer' (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – 'True Detective: Night Country' (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – 'The Great Lillian Hall' (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – 'The Penguin' (HBO | Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – 'Out of My Mind' (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' (FX)

MEJOR SERIE EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO

'Acapulco' (Apple TV+)

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Prime Video)

'La Máquina' (Hulu)

'The Law According to Lidia Poët' (Netflix)

'My Brilliant Friend' (HBO | Max)

'Pachinko' (Apple TV+)

'Senna' (Netflix)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

'Batman: Caped Crusader' (Prime Video)

'Bluey' (Disney+)

'Bob's Burgers' (Fox)

'Invincible' (Prime Video)

'The Simpsons' (Fox)

'X-Men '97' (Disney+)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

'Hot Ones' (YouTube)

'The Daily Show' (Comedy Central)

'The Graham Norton Show' (BBC America)

'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.' (Netflix)

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (NBC/Sindicación)

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (CBS)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

'Ali Wong: Single Lady' (Netflix)

'Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny' (Hulu)

'Kevin James: Irregardless' (Prime Video)

'Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die' (HBO | Max)

'Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special' (Netflix)

'Ramy Youssef: More Feelings' (HBO | Max)