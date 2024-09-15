La entrega de los Emmys de 2024 fue una celebración de los creadores y actores de premios de televisión que se atreven a hacer cosas diferentes. Con el record de ser la producción con más estatuillas en una temporada, la nueva versión de 'Shogun' cerró la noche con 18 estatuillas.

'The Bear' fue la segunda más premiada con 11 Emmys, superando los 10 que había recibido el año pasado.

Los actores latinos en ambas series recibieron un Emmy este año. El actor cubano americano Nestor Carbonell ganó como Mejor Actor Invitado en una serie dramática, mientras que Liza Colón Zayas ganó como Actriz Secundaria en una serie de comedia por 'The Bear'.

De hecho, Colón-Zayas fue la única latina en irse a casa con el Emmy. Selena Gómez perdió el Emmy a la mejor actriz en una serie de comedia, que quedó en manos de Jean Smart.

Sofía Vergara tampoco logró convertirse en la primera actriz latina en ganar el Emmy a Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada por su interpretación en 'Griselda'. El premio se lo llevó Jodie Foster por su trabajo en 'True Detective 4'. Aunque la directora mexicana Isa López también perdió, el reconocimiento de Foster le debe haber endulzado la derrota.

Nava Mau también se fue con las manos vacías, pero su serie 'Baby Reindeer' ganó en grande, así que también debe estar de celebración.

Series de comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Series dramáticas

Ganadora:"Shōgun"

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Series limitadas

Ganadora:"Baby Reindeer"

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actriz principal en serie limitada o película para TV

Ganadora: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Mejor actor principal en serie limitada o película para TV

Ganador:Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para TV

Ganadora: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para TV

Ganador: Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: North Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Escritura para serie limitada o antológica o película

Ganador: Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Charlie Brooker, "Joan Is Awful," "Black Mirror"

Noah Hawley, "The Tragedy of the Commons," "Fargo"

Ron Nyswaner, "You're Wonderful," "Fellow Travelers"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Issa López, "Part 6," "True Detective: North Country"

Dirección para serie limitada o antológica o película

Ganador:Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Weronika Tofilska, "Episode 4," "Baby Reindeer"

Noah Hawley, "The Tragedy of the Commons," "Fargo"

Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Millicent Shelton, "Poirot," "Lessons in Chemistry"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Issa López, "True Detective: North Country"

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Ganadora: Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Ganador: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Ganadora: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Ganador: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Dirección para serie dramática

Ganador: Frederick E.O. Toye, "Crimson Sky," "Shōgun"

Hiro Murai, "First Date," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Frederick E.O. Toye, "Crimson Sky," "Shōgun"

Saul Metzstein, "Strange Games," "Slow Horses"

Stephen Daldry, "Sleep, Dearie Sleep," "The Crown"

Mimi Leder, "The Overview Effect," "The Morning Show"

Escritura para serie dramática

Ganador: Will Smith, "Negotiating With Tigers," "Slow Horses"

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; "The End," "Fallout"

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover; "First Date," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks; "Anjin," "Shōgun"

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente; "Crimson Sky," "Shōgun"

Will Smith, "Negotiating With Tigers," "Slow Horses"

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare; "The Ritz," "The Crown"

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Ganadora: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Ganador: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows,"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Ganadora: Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Ganador: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Escritura para serie de comedia

Ganadora: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky; "Hacks"

Quinta Brunson, "Career Day," "Abbott Elementary"

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means; "Orlando," "Girls5eva"

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo; "Fishes," "The Bear"

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider; "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good," "The Other Two"

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn; "Pride Parade," "What We Do in the Shadows"

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky; "Hacks"

Dirección para serie de comedia

Ganador:Christopher Storer, "Fishes," "The Bear"

Randall Einhorn, "Party," "Abbott Elementary"

Lucia Aniello, "Bulletproof," "Hacks"

Christopher Storer, "Fishes," "The Bear"

Ramy Youssef, "Honeydew," "The Bear"

Guy Ritchie, "Refined Aggression," "The Gentlemen"

Serie de variedades con guión

Ganadora: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Escritura para especial de variedades

Ganador: Alex Edelman, "Alex Edelman: Just For Us"

Alex Edelman, "Alex Edelman: Just For Us"

Jacqueline Novak, "Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees"

John Early, "John Early: Now More Than Ever"

Mike Birbiglia, "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool"

"The Oscars"

Programa de entrevistas:

Ganador:"The Daily Show"

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Programa de competencia de realidad



Ganador: "The Traitors"

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Película para televisión



Ganadora: "Quiz Lady"

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

"Red, White & Royal Blue"

"Scoop"

"Unfrosted"

Actor invitado en serie dramática



Ganador: Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun"

Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"

Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"

John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Actriz invitada en serie dramática



Ganadora: Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Actor invitado en serie de comedia



Ganador: Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders in the Building"

Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"

Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"

Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear"

Will Poulter, "The Bear"

Actriz invitada en serie de comedia



Ganadora: Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"