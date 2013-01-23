Justin Bieber met sports legend Michael Jordan on Tuesday during one of his "Believe" tour stops.

The two posed for a photo together and in the image, Bieber points at Jordan, looking starstruck as ever. The Charlotte Bobcats tweeted the photo with the caption "At the arena for his concert @JustinBieber got a chance to meet Bobcats Chairman #MichaelJordan! #jordan #mj #nba #bieber #swaggy."

Bieber chimes in and wrote on Twitter, "i would like to repeat. I met MICHAEL JORDAN tonight! #SWAG" and "one more time.. Michael Jordan. that happened."

Bieber is currently on the U.S. leg of his "Believe" tour. Starting February he goes to Europe, and then to Dubai and South Africa in May. In June, July and August, he'll be back performing in the U.S. His upcoming album, "Believe Acoustic," will be released on Jan. 29. He tweeted on Jan. 13 cover art for the album along with the message "Ready? #newmusic - with everything going on I'm gonna tell u myself how I feel. #15 days."

He recently had a photo shoot with Teen Vogue that he revealed details about on his Twitter page.

Jordan became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in March 2010, after four years as part of the team's ownership group and its Managing Member of Basketball Operations. He is the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise. He was briefly an owner and executive with the Washington Wizards from 2000 to 2001. He returned as a player for the team for the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons before retiring.

He is soon to complete contruction on a $12.4 million mansion he bought in Jupiter, Fla. The 28,000 square foot estate has 11 bedrroms, a full-size home theater with built-in smoke ventilations, a basketball court, a guest house and a two-story guard post.