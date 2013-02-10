The 55th annual Grammy Awards airs live Sunday on CBS with a number of awards being handed out to the most successful artists of the year in a star-studded event hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.

On Feb. 8, Bruce Springsteen received the MusiCares Person of the Year award at a pre-Grammys event where artists like Sting, Alabama Shakes and Neil Young paid tribute to "The Boss." The annual event celebrates a singer's musical achievements and philanthropic work. It is hosted by Grammy organizers and kicked off the weekend of the awards show. On Saturday there was a pre-Grammy gala and a Special Merits Awards ceremony.

Confirmed performers for the 2013 Grammys are Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, the Lumineers, Frank Ocean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, The Black Keys, fun., Mumford & Sons, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Jack White.

The 2013 Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Swift recently revealed during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show that she will be the opening act for the Grammys. She did relay much details about her performance but Grammy executive Ken Ehrlich called in to Seacrest's radio show and hinted that Swift's performance would be one that has never been seen before.

"She's incredibly creative. They came to us with an idea, I'm not going to say what song it is, but I can promise you as it has been the last couple years with her...it's a Taylor, you've never seen before and it's really exciting," Enrlich said. "It fills the stage."

At a fashion launch event in Feb. 6, Ne-Yo told Enstars he was most excited about Timberlake's performance. The 31-year-old Suit & Tie singer, who took a break in recent years to focus on his acting career, will take to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years. Timberlake is a six-time Grammy winner and his performance at the award show on Sunday will debut his first new music in nearly seven years.

