Early Retirement? Jack Black Hints 'Jumanji: The Next Level' May Be His Last Film

A game with incomplete characters will never be the same again, just like what could possibly happen to "Jumanji" without Jack Black.

Black began his career in 1982 after he took a step into the spotlight by participating in a television commercial. The then-13-year-old actor found interest in stage productions and movies through the years until he found his "breakout role" in the 2000 film "High-Fidelity."

He became an all-in-one artist in the entertainment industry, as he jumped his roles from musicals to television series and record-breaking movies.

Finally, his almost 37-year-old career paid off after he got his name inducted into Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Sept. 18, 2018.

When he delivered his speech during his "Hollywood Walk of Fame" ceremony, Black announced his retirement (jokingly) for the first time. However, his fans did not find the "joke" funny and started to boo.

"No, I got the thing. I got the thing. I've made it!" Black went on.

Black's Last Movie?

In his interview with Balance, the 50-year-old star revealed that "Jumanji: The Next Level" might be his last movie, though he is not a hundred percent sure yet.

According to Black, he is currently enjoying the idea of early retiring from the entertainment industry, but he is still considering to film one more movie after Jumanji.

"I've got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many," he disclosed. "I am looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset."

In addition, the "Goosebumps" actor explained his decision more to Tiffany Haddis, who was the guest host of "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

"Why go on? Once you get the star, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you have achieved the highest level of awesomeness," Black expressed before he ultimately clarified that he was not retiring yet.

In reality, though, Jack appeared to be dead serious about his retirement to spend more time with his family. He said that Tanya, his wife, and his kids play a big role in the decision he is about to make.

If he would make another movie or series after Jumanji, he wanted it to be something that would not take most of his time.

Jumanji's Future Plans - But Without Black

"Jumanji: The Next Level" conquered the theaters just a week before "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Months before the relese announcement of the movie, Black shared his thoughts about the possible rivalry between the two movies.

"I always thought we should be called Jumanji Strikes Back if we're going up against another Star Wars. I would like to go into space," Black playfully said in an interview with Total Film Magazine.

On other news, the cast also shared their ideas and the things they want to do in the next possible installments of Jumanji.

Karen Gillan wanted to have a player swap for her to experience to be a man, and for the male cast to be trapped inside a girl's body. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a similar suggestion and said that it would be wonderful if Dr. Smolder Bravestone's character would be played by a girl.

With these suggestions, fans can expect more twists and turn on the future -- but maybe without Jack Black anymore.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles