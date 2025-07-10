Anne Hathaway opened up about the demanding nature of working on her upcoming film, "Mother Mary."

She described the experience as incredibly demanding, even likening it to the intense conditions depicted in "Apocalypse Now."

In a new Vogue interview, the Oscar-winning actress said that preparing for the A24 music drama compelled her to relinquish control and start anew. "I had to submit to being a beginner," Hathaway said. "It was hard. But it was welcome, the way transformational experiences can be hard."

In "Mother Mary," directed by David Lowery, Anne Hathaway takes on the role of a troubled pop star.

According to Variety, the film also features Emmy winner Michaela Coel, who plays the character who helped build Hathaway's on-screen persona. The two actresses shared a decisive moment while filming a key scene.

Director David Lowery described the filming experience as extremely intense, noting a particularly emotional moment when Anne Hathaway, deeply immersed in a scene, became visibly shaken and concerned about how it might affect those around her.

Anne Hathaway recorded original songs written by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff for David Lowery’s ‘MOTHER MARY’



She plays the title character described as “a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid.”



(https://t.co/B1tNoPkHUX) pic.twitter.com/o5ZFKfbvJ0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 7, 2025

Hathaway and Coel Bonded Over Techno Nights During Filming

Her co-star, Michaela, responded with reassurance and support, showing the strong bond between the cast during such a demanding shoot.

According to! Newsws, Coel added that the writing itself pushed them into "intensity," and that Hathaway's work during the shoot was "very brave." She highlighted a particularly emotional dance scene in a barn, explaining, "That requires a lot of strength. Gallons and tons."

To unwind from the intense shoot, Hathaway joined Coel on nights out at German techno clubs. "Michaela wore me down," Hathaway joked in the interview.

Filming was made more difficult because Hathaway had to learn and perform music that wasn't even written before the shoot began. The film's soundtrack includes original songs by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

"If I'd had the music a year before we started filming, I would have tattooed every note of it on my soul," Hathaway admitted. "But I had to learn a new way. I'm grateful I couldn't take control."

While "Mother Mary" does not yet have a release date, anticipation is building as more details emerge. The movie is currently in post-production, and Hathaway continues to record music for the film with Antonoff.