Production on Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated third installment of the Dune franchise officially commenced on Monday (July 7) in Budapest, Hungary.

The film has been officially titled "Dune: Part Three," abandoning the previously expected "Dune: Messiah" title that many fans had anticipated, per Variety. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have set up production at Budapest's Origo Film Studios, the same location where the first two Dune films were shot.

The production represents a significant technical achievement, as Dune: Part Three will be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it only the second feature film to accomplish this feat after Christopher Nolan's upcoming "The Odyssey." IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond confirmed this breakthrough during a recent interview, noting that new camera technology has made extended IMAX filming more practical than ever before.

Zendaya, who plays Chani in the franchise, has already arrived in Budapest to begin filming what is described as an "extensive, multi-location, multi-month shoot." The production will reunite the core cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem. New additions to the cast include Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke, who will portray Leto II and Ghanima Atreides, the twin children of Paul and Chani.

The film's production timeline has been accelerated significantly from Villeneuve's original plans. The director had previously indicated he would take a break before tackling the third film, but the overwhelming critical and commercial success of "Dune: Part Two" — which earned over $714 million globally — convinced him to move forward immediately. This rapid turnaround aims to maintain the December 2026 release date that Warner Bros. has possibly reserved for the film.

Behind the camera, the production will see some changes from the previous films. Cinematographer Greig Fraser, who shot the first two installments, will be replaced by Linus Sandgren due to Fraser's commitments to "The Batman: Part II." However, composer Hans Zimmer is expected to return to create the film's score.

The film will adapt Frank Herbert's 1969 novel "Dune Messiah," which takes place twelve years after the events of the original Dune story. The narrative will focus on Paul Atreides as Emperor of the Known Universe, facing political conspiracies and personal challenges as his reign becomes increasingly tyrannical. Industry rumors suggest that Robert Pattinson is being considered for a villain role in the film, potentially playing the character Scytale.