Netflix released the official trailer for Wednesday Season 2 on Wednesday, revealing that fan-favorite character Enid Sinclair faces mortal danger in the upcoming season.

The trailer shows Wednesday Addams experiencing disturbing visions with black tears streaming down her face, ultimately telling her mother, Morticia, that "Enid dies and it's all my fault."

The supernatural drama's new trailer depicts Wednesday having what appears to be a psychic vision where she discovers herself in a cemetery standing beside a gravestone reading "In memory of Enid Sinclair". The vision becomes more disturbing when Enid confronts Wednesday, grabbing her throat and declaring, "I died because of you!". These dark premonitions seem to drive much of the season's central mystery.

Jenna Ortega returns as the titular Wednesday Addams, now recognized as "the savior of Nevermore" following the events of Season 1. The trailer shows her fellow students seeking autographs and hanging fan art on her door, a development that seemingly troubled the famously antisocial character. Emma Myers reprises her role as Enid, Wednesday's werewolf roommate, whose friendship became a cornerstone of the first season.

Season 2 expands the Addams family presence at Nevermore Academy, with Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley joining as a new student. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán return as Morticia and Gomez Addams with increased screen time. The trailer shows Morticia telling Wednesday, "I will not let history repeat itself," suggesting connections to past family tragedies.

The trailer also introduces Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort, the new headmaster of Nevermore Academy. Burton told Netflix's Tudum that "family weaves quite heavily" into Season 2, exploring "the whole Addams family mythology."

According to co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the new season presents "a darker and more complex" journey for Wednesday as she "navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries."

Netflix will release Wednesday Season 2 in two parts, with Part 1 premiering August 6 and Part 2 arriving September 3.