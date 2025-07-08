Marvel Studios released a new clip from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on Tuesday, featuring the Silver Surfer's ominous warning about Galactus's arrival on Earth.

The clip shows Julia Garner's Silver Surfer delivering a chilling message to the Fantastic Four, confirming that the cosmic entity plans to destroy the planet.

"Your planet is now marked for death. Your world will be consumed by the devourer. There is nothing you can do to stop him, for he is a universal force, as essential as the stars," the Silver Surfer said.

"I herald his beginning, I herald your end. I herald... Galactus," Garner's character adds.

This announcement confirms that Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson, will serve as the primary antagonist threatening Earth's destruction in the upcoming film. Garner's portrayal of the Silver Surfer represents a significant departure from the character's traditional comic book incarnation. She plays Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Herald of Galactus, rather than the more commonly known male character Norrin Radd. According to Garner's previous interviews, her character carries an "ambiguous energy" that leaves audiences questioning whether she truly supports Galactus or is simply following orders.

The clip release comes just weeks before the film's theatrical debut on July 25, 2025. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" takes place in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world where Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) must defend their Earth from the cosmic threat.

Previous marketing materials have shown glimpses of Galactus's massive form, including scenes of his shadow covering Earth and his arrival on the planet. Additional footage has revealed the destruction of other worlds, demonstrating the cosmic entity's power as the "Devourer of Worlds."

The film marks the first time Marvel Studios has brought the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox's film rights to the characters. Producer Kevin Feige has emphasized the importance of getting the adaptation right, stating that "there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel."

The movie will launch Phase Six of the MCU and directly connect to the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" films, where the Fantastic Four cast will reprise their roles.