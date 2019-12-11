LOOK! Kate Middleton Dazzles, Shows Off Tiara While Welcoming Diplomats to The Palace

It is time to get those dancing shoes out and dazzle.

Christmas has always been a season of celebration. It is another one of those holidays that bring people together, and the royals are practically the same.

The Queen throws an annual Holiday get-together for the diplomatic community from all over the world at Buckingham Palace. This year, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, is the ever-so-beautiful Kate Middleton.

As she entered the ballroom side by side with Prince William, Kate Middleton looked beautiful with her stunning tiara and dazzling jewelry. The Diplomatic Corps Reception is hosted by the Queen every year to thank the people who have shown their support and loyalty to the palace. It includes about 1,000 guests, including high commissioners, ambassadors and other government officials of the U.K.

This year, it fell on a Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Kate Looked Regal

This is perhaps an understatement. People had a first glimpse of what Kate was wearing when she left the Kensington Palace and rode at the backseat of their car. As expected, she went for her go-to-crown.

For her headpiece, Kate chose the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. Over the years, this sparkling topper has become one of her favorites. The pretzel-shaped knots are covered in diamonds with beautiful pearl pieces hanging in between. The tiara was a favorite of Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

The century-old headpiece was originally commissioned from Garrard the jeweler by Queen Mary in 1913. Although she went rather traditional with her headpiece, Kate chose a navy velvet gown by Alexander McQueen. He is the same designer who made her wedding dress.

Instead of her white or light-colored gowns, Kate went with a sophisticated color for a magical night at the palace.

The Lover's Knot tiara looked perfect on her elegant updo. It was perfect with her statement earrings and the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. The Duchess of Cambridge also accessorized herself with the medals and sash that signifies the honors that the Queen has bestowed upon her.

Her husband, Prince William, was wearing his breeches with his tailcoat and white tie.

The Royal Celebration

The happy couple was helping their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, welcome the guests to a special reception at the Buckingham Palace. This year, the Queen went for a gown designed by her go-to dressmaker Angela Kelly.

For her topper, Her Majesty opted for the Vladimir tiara with emerald and diamond drops.

Other members of the royal family were also there, including Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla was wearing a cream-colored gown with distinct embroidery by designer Bruce Oldfield. For her topper, she decided to wear the Boucheron tiara.

The evening party has become part of the royal tradition during the Christmas celebration. It is one of the highlights of Christmas in the royal family.

The Queen, 93, hosts this event every year and invited 1,000 or more guests. This is the sixth time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual event. Yet again, they never failed to look regal.

