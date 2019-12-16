Prince George Sends Cute Letter To Santa: What Did He Ask For Christmas?

Prince George has already written his letter to Santa this year. Now, everyone is wondering what could the little prince want for Christmas.

"His letter for Santa is now in the mail," Prince William revealed during the filming of an "A Berry Royal Christmas."

What Does Prince George Want?

"A Berry Royal Christmas" is a Christmas special with Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and baking expert Mary Berry. It aired in the UK on Monday Night. The royal couple and Mary Berry prepared a special feast for all the workers and volunteers during Christmas day is in honor of the hard work and sacrifice that they show.

The royal dad of three said that his first son, Prince George, knew exactly want to ask Santa this Christmas. William shared that George is fascinated with drawing, so the proud parents might be getting him something for drawing to further enhance his innate talent for it.

The Duke of Cambridge also said that the young George "loves football," so that is another option.

Love For Football

Berry then fondly asked Prince William if he himself was into football too, to which he humbly replied, "Yes, I'm afraid so."

The devoted Aston Villa enthusiast said he tries his best not to be biased. He shared that he told his son, Prince George, that he could be a fan of any team he wants as long as it is not Chelsea. Naturally, the boy became a fan of Chelsea.

In October, during an outing, Kate and their three kids went out to support their dad's football team. His love for the sport may be something he inherited from his father, but Prince George definitely has his own charm.

In his more recent birthday portrait taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Prince George smiled and showed off his missing tooth. He was wearing a jersey uniform of the Official England National Soccer Team.

Two years ago, during an outing in Helsinki, Finland, Prince William personally delivered Prince George's letter to Santa. In his clear handwriting, the four-year-old George wrote that he wanted a police car for Christmas.

Royal Christmas

A family friend told PEOPLE that he would describe George as a very inquisitive and jolly person. Prince George, along with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has a long list of activities lined up for the Christmas holiday. They will be spending Christmas again with the Queen in Sandringham.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that they were like any other parents on Christmas day, with their three very excited kids waking them up on Christmas morning.

The royal family also follows the tradition of opening up present during Christmas morning. However, they exchange rather silly gifts on Christmas Eve. One time, Kate gave Prince Harry a Grow-Your-Own girlfriend kit. It is something he will not be needing anymore with Meghan Markle by his side.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be raising royal children, but there is one thing they want each of their children to know. They want them to grow as normal as possible.

Prince William and Kate want to instill in their values of respect, courage and humility. Despite their royal status, the couple believes it is important for their kids to understand that their royal status comes with royal responsibilities: one of which is to exemplify simplicity in all aspects.

What will the royal kids be getting this Christmas? It depends whether Santa thinks they have been naughty or nice.

