Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' First Word -- And It's Straight From a Cookbook!

Kate Middleton is a picture of a proud mom when she announced earlier this month that her third child has started talking. She further revealed that one of his first words came straight from a cookbook.

It seems as if Prince Louis is as passionate about cooking as his mother, Kate. Her busy schedule may have kept her away from her kids most of the time, but the Duchess of Cambridge never forgets to spend time with her kids.

The Cookbook Author

The Duchess of Cambridge proudly shared that one of the first things that her son learned to say is the name Mary, as in the cookbook writer and television host, Mary Berry.

Kate revealed that Prince Louis was able to say the name of the famous British cook primarily because in his line of sight for his age are all the cookbooks Kate has. The 37-year-old royal mom revealed this during the promotion of the upcoming BBC holiday special with husband Prince William and the television host and cookbook writer herself, Mary Berry.

In fact, Kate said that his son is now so familiar with Berry that he could probably recognize her when they meet each other. The proud mom of three added that her children get fascinated with faces, and Mary's face is all over her cookbook.

There is no doubt that her son, Prince Louis, would definitely say, "That's Mary Berry."

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed the time they spent with the famous cook. Their coming together was for a good cause, as they prepared a bountiful meal to honor the men and women who go out of their way to help others.

The meals that Mary Berry prepared with the help of the royal couple will be served to those who are working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Indeed, it is one happy occasion.

Straight From Mary

During her interview with "Mail on Sunday's You" magazine, Mary raved about her time in the kitchen with two special guests. Berry became popular because of her role as the former judge in "The Great British Bake Off." She emphasized that the royal couple is indeed a pigeon couple, in reference to the birds who mate for life.

Berry shared that she was so impressed by how the two royal members of the family could radiate so much love. The three days that she spent with them have been the most wonderful. When they are together, they seem to look out for each other.

In fact, Mary saw Prince William and Kate lovingly staring at each other's smile. Berry said that it delighted her to look at the royal couple as their love radiated in the room.

Mary Berry described the experience as something very sweet. Prince William was very open to saying words of encouragement for his wife, whome he praised for all the good things she has done.

Berry shared that the Duke of Cambridge told her that his mental health charities will not be what they are without the help and effort of his wife, Kate Middleton. The time she has spent working on them to make sure that everything works well.

In the BBC Special which will premiere on Sunday, the royal couple and Berry prepared their favorite festive recipes. They are all very excited about setting up everything for the special holiday party. The couple has also taken Berry on a tour in several charities to meet some of the recipients of the voluntary work that people do.

Personally, this power couple seems to be liking the idea of helping others in their own way.

