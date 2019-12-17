Love and Light: 5 Gifts for Your Yogi Best Friend From Amazon This Christmas!

As we count down the days before the most wonderful time of the year, most of us are surely feeling the pressure of wrapping presents for our loved ones from our parents, siblings, nephews, nieces, friends, classmates and even neighbors.

We all know that Christmas is a joyous season, but it can also be a cause of stress since we are always wondering what to give to someone, especially our besties, who almost had everything already. It may sound cliche, but peace of mind is still the best gift anyone can receive this holiday season. And how can you achieve it? Well, a little yoga can help.

If your BFF is a yoga-enthusiast who cannot stop talking about their yoga poses and inner zen, then you are in the right place as we will give you the best gift ideas for Yogis. Go away from the usual sports bra and yoga mat and provide them with something that useful in and outside yoga classes.

Some of it may likely be on their wish list already, but if not, surprise them with these cool items that will make their yoga sesh more fun.

Mind Over Lather Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray

Help you bestie maintain a clean and fresh yoga mat with this 100% all-natural Lavander Mint mat cleaning spray. It is made from non-toxic distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils (eucalyptus, mint, and tea tree), making yoga workout more relaxing and therapeutic.

This environmental-friendly spray will not only clean the yoga mat but also serves as a disinfectant. It can also eliminate odors and act as linen and room spray in your bedroom, furniture and car. An ultimate multi-purpose cleaning spray, indeed.

Yoga Dice

Help your best friend enjoy yoga sesh at the comforts of their home with this wooden yoga dice. It has lots of seating, standing, balancing, and twisting poses that can be mixed and turned into a thousand yoga combinations.

It is perfect for both beginners and professional yogis who want to take new challenges or maintain an interesting yoga routine. This yoga dice is also a great gift idea for kids who are keen on doing yoga.

Non-Slip Yoga Socks

Your best bud may have tons of yoga socks already, but this non-slip and non-skid with grips yoga socks will still be an excellent idea. It is made of 90% cotton and has a comfortable five-toe separator, which allows to practice yoga poses even without a mat.

This design also allows your bestie to have a comfortable, barefoot-like experience, as it enables the feet to move naturally. It is not only great for yoga sesh but can also be used during ballet, pilates and dance practices.

Tree-Free Greeting Spiritual Yoga Journal

Ditch the expensive planner and go for this environment-friendly spiritual journal made of 100% recycled materials. Let your besties take note of her personal, spiritual, and yoga goals using this soft-cover journal with a unique Sanskrit art.

Joycuff "Exhale the Bullsh*t" Bracelet

Motive your BFF to practice her inner zen even outside yoga practice with this positive vibes mantra cuff.

It is perfect for Yogi friends who always want to incorporate their love for yoga with their fashion. This bracelet comes in silver and rose gold color, so you can also buy one for yourself and have a friendship bracelet goals.

