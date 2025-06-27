Anna Wintour announced on Thursday her decision to step back from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after an extraordinary 37-year tenure leading the prestigious fashion publication.

The 75-year-old fashion icon informed staff during a meeting on Wednesday, June 25, that the magazine would begin searching for a new head of editorial content, per Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

"When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine," she said during the staff meeting. "Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be."

Wintour, who assumed the editor-in-chief position in 1988 after succeeding Grace Mirabella, transformed Vogue from what many viewed as a stagnating publication into the definitive "fashion bible" of the industry. Her revolutionary approach began with her very first cover in November 1988, featuring Israeli model Michaela Bercu wearing a $10,000 Christian Lacroix jacket paired with $50 stonewashed Guess jeans—marking the first time denim appeared on a Vogue cover.

Rather than departing Condé Nast entirely, Wintour will continue serving in expanded roles within the media conglomerate. She will retain her positions as global chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, overseeing the magazine's international operations and the publisher's entire portfolio of brands. As chief content officer, Wintour maintains editorial oversight of nearly all Condé Nast publications, including Vanity Fair, GQ, Wired, Architectural Digest, Glamour, and Bon Appétit.

Wintour's influence extended far beyond magazine publishing. She has served as lead chairperson of the annual Met Gala for nearly four decades, transforming the event into one of fashion's most significant annual gatherings. Her reputation for exacting standards and decisive leadership reportedly inspired the character of Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada," though Wintour herself has remained diplomatically noncommittal about the comparison.

The restructuring represents part of a broader organizational shift at Condé Nast that began in 2021, aligning the American edition with the company's international structure where regional heads of editorial content report to global editorial directors. This change allows Wintour to focus more extensively on Vogue's global initiatives while maintaining her influence across the company's diverse media properties.

The search for Wintour's successor remains ongoing, with no official announcement regarding potential candidates. Industry speculation has centered on several prominent figures, including Amy Astley, current editor of Architectural Digest and former founding editor of Teen Vogue, and Chioma Nnadi, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the first Black woman to hold a senior editorial role at that publication.